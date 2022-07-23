Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
If you were to compare your genome sequence with that of your parents, how would it differ? If you were to compare your genome sequence with another student's in the class, how would it differ? What additional difference might you see if your genome was compared with that of a sub-Saharan African, or if you are of sub-Saharan African descent, with that of a non-African?

Understand that your genome sequence is composed of DNA inherited from both of your parents, so when comparing your genome to either parent's, you will find a high degree of similarity, with differences arising mainly from the unique combination of alleles you inherited and any new mutations that may have occurred.
When comparing your genome sequence with another student's in the class, expect to see more differences because each individual has a unique combination of genetic variants, including single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), insertions, deletions, and structural variations, reflecting the genetic diversity within the population.
Recognize that genetic variation tends to be greater between individuals from different populations or geographic regions due to evolutionary history, migration, and genetic drift; therefore, comparing your genome with that of a sub-Saharan African (if you are not of that descent) or vice versa will reveal additional differences, including population-specific alleles and haplotypes.
Consider that sub-Saharan African populations generally have higher genetic diversity compared to non-African populations because modern humans originated in Africa and non-African populations went through bottlenecks during migration out of Africa, which reduced their genetic variation.
Summarize that the differences observed at each comparison level reflect the principles of inheritance, population genetics, and human evolutionary history, which together explain why genomes are more similar within families, less similar within populations, and even more distinct between populations from different continents.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Inheritance and Variation

Each individual inherits half of their genome from each parent, resulting in a unique combination of genetic material. While you share about 50% of your DNA with each parent, recombination during meiosis creates new allele combinations, causing differences even between parent and child genomes.
Genetic Diversity Among Individuals

Genomes of unrelated individuals differ due to variations such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and structural variants. These differences accumulate over generations, making each person's genome distinct, even within the same population or classroom.
Population Genetics and Ancestral Differences

Genetic differences between populations, such as sub-Saharan Africans and non-Africans, arise from historical migrations, genetic drift, and natural selection. These lead to population-specific allele frequencies and unique genetic markers that reflect ancestral origins and evolutionary history.
