Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome HeredityProblem 29a
Chapter 3, Problem 29a

A wild-type Drosophila male and female are crossed, producing 324 female progeny and 161 male progeny. All their progeny are wild type.


Propose a genetic hypothesis to explain these data.

1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the phenotypic data provided. The progeny consists of 324 females and 161 males, all of which are wild type. This suggests that the wild-type phenotype is dominant and is expressed in all offspring.
Step 2: Consider the sex ratio of the progeny. The ratio of females to males is approximately 2:1. This deviates from the expected 1:1 sex ratio typically observed in Drosophila crosses, indicating that there may be a genetic factor influencing the sex ratio.
Step 3: Propose a hypothesis involving sex-linked inheritance. In Drosophila, sex is determined by the X and Y chromosomes. A genetic factor on the X chromosome could be influencing the survival or viability of male progeny, leading to fewer males.
Step 4: Suggest that the wild-type parents may carry a recessive lethal allele on the X chromosome. If the male parent carries this allele, it would be passed to male progeny (XY), resulting in lethality. Female progeny (XX) would inherit one wild-type X chromosome and one X chromosome with the recessive lethal allele, but they would survive due to the presence of the wild-type allele.
Step 5: To test this hypothesis, propose conducting additional crosses. For example, cross the wild-type female with another male that does not carry the recessive lethal allele. If the sex ratio returns to 1:1, this would support the hypothesis of a recessive lethal allele on the X chromosome affecting male progeny.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sex-linked Inheritance

In Drosophila, certain traits are often linked to sex chromosomes, particularly the X chromosome. Males have one X and one Y chromosome, while females have two X chromosomes. This can lead to different inheritance patterns for traits depending on the sex of the parent, which is crucial for understanding the progeny ratios observed in the cross.
Wild-type Phenotype

The wild-type phenotype refers to the most common or typical form of a trait found in a natural population. In this case, all progeny being wild type suggests that the alleles for the traits being studied are dominant, and the wild-type allele is likely present in both parents, leading to the observed progeny phenotype.
Progeny Ratio Analysis

Analyzing the ratio of male to female progeny can provide insights into the genetic mechanisms at play. In this scenario, the ratio of 324 females to 161 males suggests a potential sex-linked inheritance pattern, where the trait is carried on the X chromosome, influencing the expected ratios of offspring based on parental genotypes.
