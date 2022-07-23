Skip to main content
Chapter 3, Problem 27

In an 1889 book titled Natural Inheritance (Macmillan, New York), Francis Galton, who investigated the inheritance of measurable (quantitative) traits, formulated a law of 'ancestral inheritance.' The law stated that individuals inherit approximately one-half of their genetic traits from each parent, about one-quarter of the traits from each grandparent, one-eighth from each great grandparent, and so on. In light of the chromosome theory of heredity, argue either in favor of Galton's law or against it.

Understand Galton's law of 'ancestral inheritance,' which suggests that genetic traits are inherited in diminishing proportions from ancestors: 1/2 from parents, 1/4 from grandparents, 1/8 from great-grandparents, and so on.
Recall the chromosome theory of heredity, which states that genes are located on chromosomes and are passed from parents to offspring through gametes during reproduction.
Consider the mechanism of Mendelian inheritance, where offspring inherit one allele for each gene from each parent, resulting in a 50% genetic contribution from each parent. This aligns with the first part of Galton's law.
Evaluate the diminishing contributions from more distant ancestors. While Galton's law suggests a mathematical reduction in genetic influence, the chromosome theory indicates that recombination and independent assortment during meiosis shuffle genetic material, making distant ancestral contributions less predictable and not strictly proportional.
Conclude that while Galton's law provides a simplified mathematical model of inheritance, it does not fully account for the complexities of genetic recombination, linkage, and the random nature of allele segregation described by the chromosome theory of heredity.

Chromosome Theory of Heredity

The chromosome theory of heredity posits that genes are located on chromosomes, which are passed from parents to offspring during reproduction. This theory explains how traits are inherited through the segregation and independent assortment of chromosomes during meiosis. It provides a genetic basis for understanding inheritance patterns, supporting the idea that traits are not simply averaged from parents but are inherited in specific combinations.
Quantitative Traits

Quantitative traits are characteristics that are influenced by multiple genes and can be measured on a continuous scale, such as height or weight. These traits often exhibit a normal distribution in a population, reflecting the additive effects of many alleles. Understanding quantitative traits is essential for evaluating Galton's law, as it suggests that inheritance is more complex than a simple halving of traits from parents.
Ancestral Inheritance

Ancestral inheritance refers to the concept that traits are passed down through generations in a predictable manner, as proposed by Galton. His law suggests a geometric distribution of genetic contribution from ancestors, which may oversimplify the actual genetic mechanisms at play. This concept is challenged by modern genetics, which recognizes that inheritance is influenced by recombination, mutations, and the complex interactions of multiple genes.
