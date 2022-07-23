Skip to main content
Chapter 3, Problem 14a

A wild-type male and a wild-type female Drosophila with red eyes and full wings are crossed. Their progeny are shown below.
Genetic cross results showing phenotypes of Drosophila progeny: wing and eye color variations in males and females.
Using clearly defined allele symbols of your choice, give the genotype of each parent.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define allele symbols for the traits: Use 'R' for red eyes (dominant) and 'r' for purple eyes (recessive). For wing size, use 'F' for full wings (dominant) and 'f' for miniature wings (recessive).
Analyze the phenotypic ratios in the progeny: The male progeny show a 3:3:1:1 ratio for full wing/red eye, miniature wing/red eye, purple eye/full wing, and miniature wing/purple eye. The female progeny show a 3:1 ratio for full wing/red eye and purple eye/full wing.
Determine the inheritance pattern: The 3:1 ratio in females suggests that the eye color trait is X-linked, with red eyes (R) being dominant over purple eyes (r). The wing size trait appears to be autosomal, with full wings (F) dominant over miniature wings (f).
Assign genotypes to the parents: Since the male parent contributes the X chromosome to daughters and the Y chromosome to sons, and the female parent contributes one X chromosome to all offspring, deduce the parental genotypes based on the progeny ratios. The male parent must be X^R Y for eye color and Ff for wing size. The female parent must be X^R X^r for eye color and Ff for wing size.
Verify the parental genotypes: Cross the genotypes (X^R Y, Ff) for the male and (X^R X^r, Ff) for the female. Use a Punnett square to confirm that the progeny phenotypes match the observed ratios, ensuring the genotypes are correct.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Drosophila Genetics

Drosophila melanogaster, commonly known as fruit flies, are a model organism in genetics due to their simple genetic structure and short life cycle. They have well-defined traits, such as eye color and wing size, which are controlled by specific genes. Understanding the inheritance patterns of these traits is crucial for analyzing genetic crosses and predicting progeny outcomes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:03
Modern Genetics

Alleles and Genotypes

Alleles are different forms of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. In this context, the traits of eye color and wing size are determined by alleles, which can be dominant or recessive. The genotype refers to the specific combination of alleles an organism possesses, which influences its phenotype, or observable traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration

Punnett Squares and Mendelian Inheritance

Punnett squares are a tool used to predict the genotypic and phenotypic ratios of offspring from a genetic cross. Mendelian inheritance principles, including the law of segregation and independent assortment, guide these predictions. By analyzing the ratios of traits in the progeny, one can infer the genotypes of the parent organisms involved in the cross.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis
