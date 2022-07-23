Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 12d

A woman's father has ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTD), an X-linked recessive disorder producing mental deterioration if not properly treated. The woman's mother is homozygous for the wild-type allele.


Identify a male with whom the woman could produce a daughter with OTD.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the inheritance pattern: Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTD) is an X-linked recessive disorder. This means the gene responsible for the disorder is located on the X chromosome, and males (XY) are more likely to express the disorder because they have only one X chromosome.
Analyze the woman's genotype: Since the woman's father has OTD, he must have passed his affected X chromosome to her. Her mother is homozygous for the wild-type allele, so the woman is heterozygous (X^OT/X^+), where X^OT represents the affected allele and X^+ represents the wild-type allele.
Determine the genotype of a male partner: To produce a daughter with OTD, the daughter must inherit the affected X chromosome (X^OT) from her mother and another affected X chromosome (X^OT) from her father. This means the male partner must have OTD and carry the affected X chromosome (X^OT).
Explain the male partner's genotype: Since males are XY, a male with OTD would have the genotype X^OT/Y. This ensures that he can pass the affected X chromosome (X^OT) to his daughters.
Conclude the pairing: The woman (X^OT/X^+) must have children with a male who has OTD (X^OT/Y) to produce a daughter with the genotype X^OT/X^OT, which would result in the daughter having OTD.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

X-Linked Recessive Inheritance

X-linked recessive inheritance refers to genetic conditions that are associated with genes located on the X chromosome. Males, having one X and one Y chromosome, are more likely to express these disorders because they have only one copy of the X chromosome. In contrast, females have two X chromosomes, so they can be carriers without showing symptoms if they have one normal allele.
Genotype of the Woman

The woman in the scenario has a father with ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, meaning he has the affected genotype (X^dY). Since her mother is homozygous for the wild-type allele (X^WX^W), the woman must be a carrier (X^dX^W), possessing one affected X chromosome from her father and one normal X chromosome from her mother.
Possible Male Genotype

To produce a daughter with ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, the male partner must provide an X chromosome carrying the affected allele (X^d). Since males have one X and one Y chromosome, a male with the genotype X^dY would be necessary. This male would pass on the X^d chromosome to any daughters, resulting in a 50% chance of them inheriting the disorder if the woman is a carrier.
