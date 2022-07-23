Describe the role of the following structures or proteins in cell division:
Synaptonemal complex
A woman's father has ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTD), an X-linked recessive disorder producing mental deterioration if not properly treated. The woman's mother is homozygous for the wild-type allele.
What is the woman's genotype? (Use D to represent the dominant allele and d to represent the recessive allele.)
If the woman has a son with a man who does not have OTD, what is the chance the son will have OTD?
Identify a male with whom the woman could produce a daughter with OTD.
What proportion of daughters produced by the woman and the man are expected to have OTD? What proportion of sons of the woman and the man are expected to have OTD?
In humans, hemophilia A (OMIM 306700) is an X-linked recessive disorder that affects the gene for factor VIII protein, which is essential for blood clotting. The dominant and recessive alleles for the factor VIII gene are represented by H and h. Albinism is an autosomal recessive condition that results from mutation of the gene producing tyrosinase, an enzyme in the melanin synthesis pathway. A and a represent the tyrosinase alleles. A healthy woman named Clara (II-2), whose father (I-1) has hemophilia and whose brother (II-1) has albinism, is married to a healthy man named Charles (II-3), whose parents are healthy. Charles's brother (II-5) has hemophilia, and his sister (II-4) has albinism. The pedigree is shown below.
What are the genotypes of the four parents (I-1 to I-4) in this pedigree?