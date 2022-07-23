A woman's father has ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTD), an X-linked recessive disorder producing mental deterioration if not properly treated. The woman's mother is homozygous for the wild-type allele.





If the woman has a daughter with a man who does not have OTD, what is the chance the daughter will be a heterozygous carrier of OTD? What is the chance the daughter will have OTD?