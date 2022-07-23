The diploid number of the hypothetical animal Geneticus introductus is 2n = 36. Each diploid nucleus contains 3 ng of DNA in G₁.
What amount of DNA is contained in each nucleus at the end of the S phase?
What amount of DNA is contained in each nucleus at the end of the S phase?
Explain why a somatic cell of Geneticus introductus has the same number of chromosomes and the same amount of DNA at the beginning of mitotic prophase as one of these cells does at the beginning of prophase I of meiosis.
Complete the following table by entering the number of chromosomes and amount of DNA present per cell at the end of each stage listed.
Explain how the behavior of homologous chromosomes in meiosis parallels Mendel's law of segregation for autosomal alleles D and d. During which stage of M phase do these two alleles segregate from one another?
Suppose crossover occurs between the homologous chromosomes in the previous problem. At what stage of M phase do alleles D and d segregate?
Alleles A and a are on one pair of autosomes, and alleles B and b are on a separate pair of autosomes. Does crossover between one pair of homologs affect the expected proportions of gamete genotypes? Why or why not? Does crossover between both pairs of chromosomes affect the expected gamete proportions? Why or why not?