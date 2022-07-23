Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Describe the role of the following structures or proteins in cell division:
Synaptonemal complex

The synaptonemal complex is a protein structure that forms between homologous chromosomes during prophase I of meiosis. It plays a critical role in ensuring proper chromosome pairing and alignment.
This structure facilitates the process of synapsis, where homologous chromosomes come together and align tightly along their lengths.
The synaptonemal complex stabilizes the homologous chromosomes, allowing for the exchange of genetic material through crossing over, which occurs at specific points called chiasmata.
Crossing over, mediated by the synaptonemal complex, increases genetic diversity by shuffling alleles between homologous chromosomes.
Once crossing over is complete, the synaptonemal complex disassembles, allowing the homologous chromosomes to separate and proceed to the next stages of meiosis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synaptonemal Complex

The synaptonemal complex is a protein structure that forms between homologous chromosomes during meiosis. It facilitates the pairing and alignment of homologs, ensuring accurate segregation during cell division. This complex is crucial for genetic recombination, as it allows for the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, contributing to genetic diversity.
Meiosis

Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four haploid cells from one diploid cell. It consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II. This process is essential for sexual reproduction, as it produces gametes (sperm and eggs) that carry half the genetic information necessary for the formation of a new organism.
Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one inherited from each parent, that have the same genes at the same loci but may carry different alleles. During meiosis, these chromosomes undergo pairing and recombination, which is facilitated by the synaptonemal complex. This pairing is vital for ensuring that each gamete receives one chromosome from each homologous pair, maintaining genetic stability across generations.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the role of the following structures or proteins in cell division:

Microtubules

Textbook Question

Describe the role of the following structures or proteins in cell division:

Cohesin protein

Textbook Question

Describe the role of the following structures or proteins in cell division:

Kinetochores

Textbook Question

A woman's father has ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTD), an X-linked recessive disorder producing mental deterioration if not properly treated. The woman's mother is homozygous for the wild-type allele.


What is the woman's genotype? (Use D to represent the dominant allele and d to represent the recessive allele.)

Textbook Question

A woman's father has ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTD), an X-linked recessive disorder producing mental deterioration if not properly treated. The woman's mother is homozygous for the wild-type allele.


If the woman has a son with a man who does not have OTD, what is the chance the son will have OTD?

Textbook Question

A woman's father has ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTD), an X-linked recessive disorder producing mental deterioration if not properly treated. The woman's mother is homozygous for the wild-type allele.


If the woman has a daughter with a man who does not have OTD, what is the chance the daughter will be a heterozygous carrier of OTD? What is the chance the daughter will have OTD?

