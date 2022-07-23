Drosophila has a diploid chromosome number of 2n = 8, which includes one pair of sex chromosomes (XX in females and XY in males) and three pairs of autosomes. Consider a Drosophila male that has a copy of the A₁ allele on its X chromosome (the Y chromosome is the homolog) and is heterozygous for alleles B₁ and B₂, C₁ and C₂, and D₁ and D₂ of genes that are each on a different autosomal pair. In the diagrams requested below, indicate the alleles carried on each chromosome and sister chromatid. Assume that no crossover occurs between homologous chromosomes.

For the metaphase I alignment shown in (c), what gamete genotypes are produced at the end of meiosis?