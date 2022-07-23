Skip to main content
Drosophila has a diploid chromosome number of 2n = 8, which includes one pair of sex chromosomes (XX in females and XY in males) and three pairs of autosomes. Consider a Drosophila male that has a copy of the A₁ allele on its X chromosome (the Y chromosome is the homolog) and is heterozygous for alleles B₁ and B₂, C₁ and C₂, and D₁ and D₂ of genes that are each on a different autosomal pair. In the diagrams requested below, indicate the alleles carried on each chromosome and sister chromatid. Assume that no crossover occurs between homologous chromosomes.
How many different metaphase I chromosome alignments are possible in this male? How many genetically different gametes can this male produce? Explain your reasoning for each answer.

Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the number of different metaphase I chromosome alignments and the number of genetically different gametes that can be produced by a Drosophila male. The male has a diploid chromosome number of 2n = 8, which includes one pair of sex chromosomes (XY) and three pairs of autosomes. The male is heterozygous for three autosomal genes (B, C, and D) and has the A₁ allele on the X chromosome.
Step 2: Analyze the metaphase I alignment. During metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes align independently of each other. This is known as the principle of independent assortment. Since there are three pairs of autosomes, each pair can align in two possible orientations (one homolog on each side of the metaphase plate). The number of possible alignments is calculated as 2 raised to the power of the number of homologous pairs of autosomes: 23.
Step 3: Consider the sex chromosomes. In Drosophila males, the sex chromosomes are XY. These do not undergo independent assortment in the same way as autosomes because they are not homologous. The X and Y chromosomes segregate into separate gametes during meiosis, so they contribute only one alignment possibility.
Step 4: Calculate the number of genetically different gametes. Each gamete receives one chromosome from each homologous pair. Since the male is heterozygous for three autosomal genes (B₁/B₂, C₁/C₂, D₁/D₂), the number of genetically different gametes is determined by the combinations of these alleles. This is also calculated as 23, because each autosomal pair can contribute one of two alleles. Additionally, the X and Y chromosomes contribute to the genetic diversity, resulting in two possibilities (X or Y). Therefore, the total number of genetically different gametes is 23 × 2.
Step 5: Summarize the reasoning. The number of metaphase I alignments is determined solely by the independent assortment of the three pairs of autosomes, which is 23. The number of genetically different gametes is determined by the combinations of alleles from the three heterozygous autosomal genes and the segregation of the sex chromosomes, which is 23 × 2.

Chromosome Number and Structure

Drosophila has a diploid chromosome number of 2n = 8, consisting of four pairs of chromosomes: one pair of sex chromosomes (XX or XY) and three pairs of autosomes. Each chromosome in a pair carries alleles that can be either identical or different, influencing genetic variation. Understanding the structure and number of chromosomes is crucial for analyzing how they segregate during meiosis.
Meiosis and Chromosome Alignment

Meiosis is the process of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in the formation of gametes. During metaphase I, homologous chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plane, and the orientation of these pairs can vary, leading to different combinations of alleles in the resulting gametes. The number of possible alignments is determined by the number of homologous pairs, which directly affects genetic diversity.
Genetic Variation and Gamete Formation

Genetic variation arises from the different combinations of alleles that can be passed on to gametes. In Drosophila, the male's heterozygosity for multiple autosomal genes allows for various combinations of alleles during gamete formation. The total number of genetically different gametes can be calculated using the formula 2^n, where n is the number of heterozygous gene pairs, reflecting the independent assortment of alleles during meiosis.
