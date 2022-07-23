Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 35

Red–green color blindness is a relatively common condition found in about 8% of males in the general population. From this, population, biologists estimate that 8% is the frequency of X chromosomes carrying a mutation of the gene encoding red and green color vision. Based on this frequency, determine the approximate frequency with which you would expect females to have red–green color blindness. Explain your reasoning.

Understand that red-green color blindness is an X-linked recessive trait. This means that males (XY) need only one mutated X chromosome to express the condition, while females (XX) need two mutated X chromosomes to express the condition.
The frequency of X chromosomes carrying the mutation is given as 8% (0.08). For females to have red-green color blindness, they must inherit two mutated X chromosomes, one from each parent.
To calculate the frequency of females with red-green color blindness, use the Hardy-Weinberg principle. The probability of a female inheriting two mutated X chromosomes is the square of the frequency of the mutated X chromosome: \( q^2 \), where \( q \) is the frequency of the mutated X chromosome.
Substitute the given frequency of the mutated X chromosome (\( q = 0.08 \)) into the formula \( q^2 \). This represents the proportion of females who are homozygous for the mutation and thus have red-green color blindness.
Conclude that the calculated value of \( q^2 \) represents the expected frequency of females with red-green color blindness in the population. This value is much lower than the 8% observed in males because females require two copies of the mutation to express the condition.

X-Linked Inheritance

Red-green color blindness is an X-linked recessive trait, meaning the gene responsible for this condition is located on the X chromosome. Males, having one X and one Y chromosome, express the trait if their single X carries the mutation. In contrast, females have two X chromosomes, so they must inherit two copies of the mutated gene to express the condition.
Hardy-Weinberg Principle

The Hardy-Weinberg principle provides a mathematical framework for understanding allele frequencies in a population at equilibrium. It allows biologists to estimate the frequency of genotypes based on known allele frequencies. In this case, knowing that 8% of males are affected helps calculate the expected frequency of affected females using the principle.
Genotype Frequency Calculation

To determine the frequency of red-green color blindness in females, we can use the allele frequency of the mutated X chromosome. If 8% of males are affected, this indicates that the frequency of the mutated allele (X^c) is 0.08. For females, the frequency of homozygous recessive individuals (X^cX^c) can be calculated as (0.08)^2, leading to an expected frequency of approximately 0.0064 or 0.64%.
