Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 3

In a test of his chromosome theory of heredity, Morgan crossed a female Drosophila with red eyes to a male with white eyes. The females were produced from Cross A, shown in the Figure below. Predict the offspring Morgan would have expected under his hypothesis that the gene for eye color is on the X chromosome in fruit flies.
Diagram showing fruit fly crosses predicting F2 offspring eye color: females all red-eyed, males half red-eyed, half white-eyed.Diagram showing fruit fly crosses illustrating X-linked inheritance of eye color with red and white-eyed offspring genotypes.

1
Identify the sex chromosomes and eye color alleles involved. In Drosophila, females have two X chromosomes (XX) and males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY). The gene for eye color is located on the X chromosome, with red eyes (R) being dominant and white eyes (r) being recessive.
Determine the genotypes of the parents based on the information given. The female has red eyes, so her genotype could be homozygous dominant (XRXR) or heterozygous (XRXr). The male has white eyes, so his genotype must be XrY.
Set up the possible crosses using a Punnett square to predict the genotypes of the offspring. Since the gene is X-linked, consider the inheritance of X chromosomes from the mother and the X or Y chromosome from the father.
Analyze the expected phenotypes of the offspring based on the genotypes. Female offspring receive one X chromosome from each parent, while male offspring receive the X chromosome from the mother and the Y chromosome from the father. Use this to predict eye color in both sexes.
Summarize the expected ratio of red-eyed to white-eyed offspring in males and females according to Morgan's hypothesis that the eye color gene is X-linked.

Chromosome Theory of Heredity

This theory states that genes are located on chromosomes, which are the carriers of genetic information. It explains how traits are inherited through the behavior of chromosomes during meiosis, linking Mendelian genetics to cytology. Morgan’s work with fruit flies provided key evidence supporting this theory.
Chromosome Structure

Sex-Linked Inheritance

Sex-linked inheritance refers to genes located on sex chromosomes, such as the X chromosome in Drosophila. Traits controlled by these genes show different patterns of inheritance in males and females because males have one X and one Y chromosome, while females have two X chromosomes.
Sex-Linked Genes

Drosophila Eye Color Genetics

In fruit flies, the gene for eye color is located on the X chromosome. Red eyes are typically dominant over white eyes. When crossing a red-eyed female (XX) with a white-eyed male (XY), the offspring’s eye color depends on the combination of X chromosomes inherited, illustrating sex-linked inheritance.
Morgan's Eye Color Fruit Fly Cross
