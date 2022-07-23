Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Our closest primate relative, the chimpanzee, has a diploid number of 2n = 48. For each of the following stages of M phase, identify the number of chromosomes present in each cell.
Early mitotic prophase

1
Understand the diploid number: The diploid number (2n) represents the total number of chromosomes in a somatic cell. For chimpanzees, 2n = 48, meaning there are 48 chromosomes in a diploid cell.
Recall the stage of mitosis: Early mitotic prophase is the stage where chromosomes begin to condense, but the number of chromosomes in the cell remains unchanged from the diploid number.
Determine the chromosome count: Since no division or separation has occurred yet in early mitotic prophase, the number of chromosomes in the cell remains equal to the diploid number, which is 48.
Consider chromatid duplication: Although the chromosomes have duplicated their DNA during the S phase of the cell cycle, they are still counted as single chromosomes because sister chromatids are attached at the centromere.
Conclude the chromosome count: In early mitotic prophase, the cell contains 48 chromosomes, each consisting of two sister chromatids, but the chromosome count remains 48.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diploid Number

The diploid number (2n) refers to the total number of chromosomes in a somatic cell, where chromosomes exist in pairs. In the case of chimpanzees, the diploid number is 48, meaning there are 24 pairs of homologous chromosomes. This concept is crucial for understanding how chromosomes are organized and distributed during cell division.
M Phase of the Cell Cycle

M Phase, or mitotic phase, is the stage of the cell cycle where cell division occurs, encompassing both mitosis and cytokinesis. During this phase, the replicated chromosomes condense and align for separation. Understanding M Phase is essential for determining the number of chromosomes present at various stages of cell division, such as prophase.
Chromosome Structure in Mitosis

During early mitotic prophase, chromosomes become visible as distinct structures due to the condensation of chromatin. Each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids joined at the centromere. At this stage, although the chromatids are still attached, the total number of chromosomes is counted as the number of centromeres, which remains 48 for chimpanzees, reflecting their diploid state.
