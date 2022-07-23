Prophase I of Meiosis

Prophase I is the first stage of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange genetic material through a process called crossing over. In this stage, the diploid number of chromosomes is still present, but they are organized into tetrads (pairs of homologous chromosomes). For chimpanzees, this means that during early prophase I, there are still 48 chromosomes, but they are in a paired configuration.