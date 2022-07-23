Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 2f

Our closest primate relative, the chimpanzee, has a diploid number of 2n = 48. For each of the following stages of M phase, identify the number of chromosomes present in each cell.
Early prophase I

Understand the diploid number (2n) of the organism: The diploid number for chimpanzees is given as 2n = 48. This means that in a diploid cell, there are 48 chromosomes, or 24 homologous pairs of chromosomes.
Recall the stage of meiosis being discussed: Early prophase I is the first stage of meiosis I, where homologous chromosomes begin to condense and pair up. At this stage, the cell is still diploid, and no division has occurred yet.
Determine the number of chromosomes in early prophase I: Since the cell is diploid at this stage, the number of chromosomes remains the same as the diploid number, which is 48 chromosomes.
Clarify the state of the chromosomes: Each chromosome at this stage has already undergone DNA replication during the S phase of the cell cycle. Therefore, each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids, but the chromosome count is still based on centromeres, not chromatids.
Conclude the chromosome count: In early prophase I, the number of chromosomes in the cell is 48, as no division or separation of homologous chromosomes has occurred yet.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diploid Number

The diploid number (2n) refers to the total number of chromosomes in a somatic cell, where chromosomes exist in pairs. In the case of chimpanzees, the diploid number is 48, meaning there are 24 pairs of homologous chromosomes. This concept is crucial for understanding how chromosomes are organized and distributed during cell division.
M Phase of Cell Cycle

M Phase, or mitotic phase, is the stage of the cell cycle where cell division occurs, including both mitosis and cytokinesis. During this phase, the cell's chromosomes condense and become visible under a microscope. Understanding M Phase is essential for determining the number of chromosomes present at various stages of cell division, such as prophase.
Prophase I of Meiosis

Prophase I is the first stage of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange genetic material through a process called crossing over. In this stage, the diploid number of chromosomes is still present, but they are organized into tetrads (pairs of homologous chromosomes). For chimpanzees, this means that during early prophase I, there are still 48 chromosomes, but they are in a paired configuration.
