Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 2e

Our closest primate relative, the chimpanzee, has a diploid number of 2n = 48. For each of the following stages of M phase, identify the number of chromosomes present in each cell.
Mitotic metaphase

1
Understand that the diploid number (2n) represents the total number of chromosomes in a somatic cell of the organism. For chimpanzees, this is given as 2n = 48.
Recall that during mitotic metaphase, the chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate, and each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids held together at the centromere.
Note that the number of chromosomes in mitotic metaphase is the same as the diploid number because the sister chromatids are still attached and counted as one chromosome.
Conclude that the number of chromosomes present in each cell during mitotic metaphase is equal to the diploid number, which is 48 for chimpanzees.
To summarize, the chromosome count during mitotic metaphase is determined by the diploid number, as the chromatids have not yet separated into individual chromosomes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diploid Number

The diploid number (2n) refers to the total number of chromosomes in a somatic cell, which includes pairs of homologous chromosomes. In the case of chimpanzees, the diploid number is 48, meaning there are 24 pairs of chromosomes. This concept is crucial for understanding how chromosomes are organized and distributed during cell division.
M Phase of the Cell Cycle

M Phase, or mitotic phase, is the stage of the cell cycle where cell division occurs, encompassing both mitosis and cytokinesis. During this phase, the chromosomes condense and become visible, and the cell prepares to divide into two daughter cells. Understanding M Phase is essential for determining the number of chromosomes present at various stages of cell division.
Mitotic Metaphase

Mitotic metaphase is a specific stage of mitosis where chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plane, known as the metaphase plate. At this point, each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids, and the total number of chromosomes is counted as the number of centromeres. For chimpanzees, during mitotic metaphase, there would be 48 chromosomes present, as each chromosome is still counted individually before separation.
