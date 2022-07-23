Mitotic Metaphase

Mitotic metaphase is a specific stage of mitosis where chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plane, known as the metaphase plate. At this point, each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids, and the total number of chromosomes is counted as the number of centromeres. For chimpanzees, during mitotic metaphase, there would be 48 chromosomes present, as each chromosome is still counted individually before separation.