Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 19a
Chapter 4, Problem 19a

Feather color in parakeets is produced by the blending of pigments from two biosynthetic pathways shown below. Four independently assorting genes (A, B, C, and D) produce enzymes that catalyze separate steps of the pathways. For the questions below, use an uppercase letter to indicate a dominant allele producing full enzymatic activity and a lowercase letter to indicate a recessive allele producing no functional enzyme. Feather colors produced by mixing pigments are green (yellow + blue) and purple (red + blue). Red, yellow, and blue feathers result from the production of one colored pigment, and white results from the absence of pigment production.
Diagram of two biosynthetic pathways for parakeet feather color production.
What is the genotype of a pure-breeding purple parakeet strain? 

Analyze the biosynthetic pathways provided in the diagram. Pathway I produces red and yellow pigments, while Pathway II produces blue pigment. The blending of pigments determines feather color.
For a parakeet to have purple feathers, it must produce both red and blue pigments. This means that Pathway I must be functional up to Compound II (red pigment), and Pathway II must be functional up to Compound Z (blue pigment).
Identify the genes involved: Gene A encodes Enzyme A (required for red pigment production in Pathway I), Gene B encodes Enzyme B (required for yellow pigment in Pathway I and blue pigment in Pathway II), and Gene C encodes Enzyme C (required for blue pigment production in Pathway II).
To ensure a pure-breeding purple parakeet strain, all alleles responsible for pigment production must be homozygous dominant. This ensures full enzymatic activity in both pathways. The genotype would be AABBCC, where each uppercase letter represents a dominant allele producing functional enzymes.
Verify the genotype: AABBCC ensures that Enzyme A, Enzyme B, and Enzyme C are all functional, leading to the production of red and blue pigments. The combination of these pigments results in purple feathers.

