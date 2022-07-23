Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Chapter 4, Problem 14

Flower color in snapdragons results from the amount of the pigment anthocyanin in the petals. Red flowers are produced by plants that have full anthocyanin production, and ivory-colored flowers are produced by plants that lack the ability to produce anthocyanin. The allele An1 has full activity in anthocyanin production, and the allele An2 is a null allele. Dr. Ara B. Dopsis, a famous genetic researcher, crosses pure-breeding red snapdragons to pure-breeding ivory snapdragons and produces F₁ progeny plants that have pink flowers. He proposes that this outcome is the result of incomplete dominance, and he crosses the F₁ to test his hypothesis. What phenotypes does Dr. Dopsis predict will be found in the F₂, and in what proportions?

Identify the genotypes of the parent plants: Pure-breeding red snapdragons have the genotype An1An1, and pure-breeding ivory snapdragons have the genotype An2An2.
Determine the genotype of the F₁ progeny: Since the F₁ progeny are the result of crossing An1An1 with An2An2, they will all have the genotype An1An2.
Understand the concept of incomplete dominance: In incomplete dominance, the heterozygous phenotype (An1An2) is intermediate between the two homozygous phenotypes (An1An1 and An2An2), resulting in pink flowers.
Predict the genotypes of the F₂ generation: Cross the F₁ plants (An1An2) with each other to produce the F₂ generation. The possible genotypes are An1An1, An1An2, and An2An2.
Determine the phenotypic ratios in the F₂ generation: An1An1 will produce red flowers, An1An2 will produce pink flowers, and An2An2 will produce ivory flowers. Calculate the expected proportions based on Mendelian inheritance.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Incomplete Dominance

Incomplete dominance is a genetic phenomenon where the phenotype of heterozygous individuals is intermediate between the phenotypes of the two homozygous parents. In the case of snapdragons, crossing red (full anthocyanin) and ivory (no anthocyanin) results in pink flowers, demonstrating that neither allele is completely dominant over the other. This concept is crucial for predicting the phenotypic ratios in the offspring of subsequent generations.
Alleles and Their Functions

Alleles are different forms of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. In this scenario, the An1 allele allows for full anthocyanin production, while the An2 allele is a null allele that does not produce anthocyanin. Understanding the function of these alleles is essential for predicting the phenotypes of the F₂ generation based on the genetic makeup of the F₁ progeny.
Punnett Square and Phenotypic Ratios

A Punnett square is a tool used in genetics to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. By crossing the F₁ pink snapdragons (An1An2) with each other, one can determine the expected phenotypic ratios in the F₂ generation. For this cross, the predicted phenotypic ratio will be 1 red: 2 pink: 1 ivory, illustrating the outcomes of incomplete dominance and the segregation of alleles.
