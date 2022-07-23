Total cholesterol in blood is reported as the number of milligrams (mg) of cholesterol per 100 milliliters (mL) of blood. The normal range is 180–220 mg/100 mL. A gene mutation altering the function of cell-surface cholesterol receptors restricts the ability of cells to collect cholesterol from blood and draw it into cells. This defect results in elevated blood cholesterol levels. Individuals who are heterozygous for a mutant allele and a wild-type allele have levels of 300–600 mg/100 mL, and those who are homozygous for the mutation have levels of 800–1000 mg/100 mL. Identify the genetic term that best describes the inheritance of this form of elevated cholesterol level, and justify your choice.