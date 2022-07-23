Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 12d
Chapter 4, Problem 12d

Using the information provided in Problems 10 and 11, determine the genotype and phenotype of parents that produce the following progeny:
3/4 brown : 1/4 yellow

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the progeny ratio provided in the problem. The ratio of 3/4 brown to 1/4 yellow suggests a Mendelian inheritance pattern consistent with a single gene exhibiting dominance and recessiveness. Brown is likely the dominant phenotype, and yellow is the recessive phenotype.
Step 2: Recall that a 3:1 phenotypic ratio typically arises from a monohybrid cross where both parents are heterozygous for the gene in question. Represent the dominant allele as 'B' (brown) and the recessive allele as 'b' (yellow). The heterozygous genotype would be 'Bb'.
Step 3: Set up a Punnett square to confirm the expected progeny ratios. Place the alleles of one parent (B and b) along the top of the square and the alleles of the other parent (B and b) along the side. Fill in the squares by combining the alleles from the top and side.
Step 4: Analyze the Punnett square results. You should observe that the genotypes of the progeny are distributed as follows: 1/4 BB (homozygous dominant), 1/2 Bb (heterozygous), and 1/4 bb (homozygous recessive). The phenotypes will be 3/4 brown (BB and Bb) and 1/4 yellow (bb).
Step 5: Conclude that the parents must both have the genotype 'Bb' (heterozygous) to produce the observed 3:1 phenotypic ratio in the progeny. Their phenotypes would both be brown, as the dominant allele masks the recessive allele in heterozygous individuals.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genotype

Genotype refers to the genetic constitution of an organism, specifically the alleles it possesses for a particular trait. In this context, it is important to understand how different combinations of alleles can lead to the observed phenotypes in progeny. For example, in a simple Mendelian trait, the genotype can be homozygous dominant, homozygous recessive, or heterozygous, influencing the traits expressed in the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Phenotype

Phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, determined by both its genotype and environmental factors. In this case, the phenotypes of the progeny are brown and yellow, which are the visible traits resulting from the underlying genotypes of the parents. Understanding the relationship between genotype and phenotype is crucial for predicting the traits of offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance is the set of principles related to the transmission of genetic traits from parents to offspring, based on Gregor Mendel's experiments with pea plants. The ratios of phenotypes in the progeny, such as 3:1 in this case, suggest a typical monohybrid cross where one trait is dominant over another. This concept helps in predicting the expected ratios of offspring based on the genotypes of the parents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the information provided in Problems 10 and 11, determine the genotype and phenotype of parents that produce the following progeny:

9/16 brown : 3/16 black : 4/16 albino

572
views
Textbook Question

Using the information provided in Problems 10 and 11, determine the genotype and phenotype of parents that produce the following progeny:

3/8 black : 3/8 cream : 2/8 albino

703
views
Textbook Question

Using the information provided in Problems 10 and 11, determine the genotype and phenotype of parents that produce the following progeny:

27/64 brown : 16/64 albino : 9/64 yellow : 9/64 black : 3/64 cream

490
views
Textbook Question

Total cholesterol in blood is reported as the number of milligrams (mg) of cholesterol per 100 milliliters (mL) of blood. The normal range is 180–220 mg/100 mL. A gene mutation altering the function of cell-surface cholesterol receptors restricts the ability of cells to collect cholesterol from blood and draw it into cells. This defect results in elevated blood cholesterol levels. Individuals who are heterozygous for a mutant allele and a wild-type allele have levels of 300–600 mg/100 mL, and those who are homozygous for the mutation have levels of 800–1000 mg/100 mL. Identify the genetic term that best describes the inheritance of this form of elevated cholesterol level, and justify your choice.

703
views
Textbook Question

Flower color in snapdragons results from the amount of the pigment anthocyanin in the petals. Red flowers are produced by plants that have full anthocyanin production, and ivory-colored flowers are produced by plants that lack the ability to produce anthocyanin. The allele An1 has full activity in anthocyanin production, and the allele An2 is a null allele. Dr. Ara B. Dopsis, a famous genetic researcher, crosses pure-breeding red snapdragons to pure-breeding ivory snapdragons and produces F₁ progeny plants that have pink flowers. He proposes that this outcome is the result of incomplete dominance, and he crosses the F₁ to test his hypothesis. What phenotypes does Dr. Dopsis predict will be found in the F₂, and in what proportions?

451
views
Textbook Question

A plant line with reduced fertility comes to the attention of a plant breeder who observes that seed pods often contain a mixture of viable seeds that can be planted to produce new plants and withered seeds that cannot be sprouted. The breeder examines numerous seed pods in the reduced fertility line and counts 622 viable seeds and 204 nonviable seeds.

What single-gene mechanism best explains the breeder's observation?

476
views