Using the information provided in Problems 10 and 11, determine the genotype and phenotype of parents that produce the following progeny:
3/8 black : 3/8 cream : 2/8 albino
Using the information provided in Problems 10 and 11, determine the genotype and phenotype of parents that produce the following progeny:
3/8 black : 3/8 cream : 2/8 albino
Using the information provided in Problems 10 and 11, determine the genotype and phenotype of parents that produce the following progeny:
27/64 brown : 16/64 albino : 9/64 yellow : 9/64 black : 3/64 cream
Using the information provided in Problems 10 and 11, determine the genotype and phenotype of parents that produce the following progeny:
3/4 brown : 1/4 yellow
Flower color in snapdragons results from the amount of the pigment anthocyanin in the petals. Red flowers are produced by plants that have full anthocyanin production, and ivory-colored flowers are produced by plants that lack the ability to produce anthocyanin. The allele An1 has full activity in anthocyanin production, and the allele An2 is a null allele. Dr. Ara B. Dopsis, a famous genetic researcher, crosses pure-breeding red snapdragons to pure-breeding ivory snapdragons and produces F₁ progeny plants that have pink flowers. He proposes that this outcome is the result of incomplete dominance, and he crosses the F₁ to test his hypothesis. What phenotypes does Dr. Dopsis predict will be found in the F₂, and in what proportions?
A plant line with reduced fertility comes to the attention of a plant breeder who observes that seed pods often contain a mixture of viable seeds that can be planted to produce new plants and withered seeds that cannot be sprouted. The breeder examines numerous seed pods in the reduced fertility line and counts 622 viable seeds and 204 nonviable seeds.
What single-gene mechanism best explains the breeder's observation?
A plant line with reduced fertility comes to the attention of a plant breeder who observes that seed pods often contain a mixture of viable seeds that can be planted to produce new plants and withered seeds that cannot be sprouted. The breeder examines numerous seed pods in the reduced fertility line and counts 622 viable seeds and 204 nonviable seeds.
Propose an additional experiment to test the genetic mechanism you propose. If your hypothesis is correct, what experimental outcome do you predict?