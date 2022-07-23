Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.

For each set of F₂ progeny, provide a genetic explanation for the yellow : green ratio. What are the genotypes of yellow and green F₂ lentil plants in the G₂ x Y cross?