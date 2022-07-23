Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 23a
Chapter 4, Problem 23a

Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.
Table showing F1 and F2 phenotypes of green-seeded lentil strains G1, G2, G3 crossed with yellow strain Y.
For what number of genes are variable alleles segregating in the G₁ x Y cross? The G₂ x Y cross? In the G₃ x Y cross? Explain your rationale for each answer. 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the F1 phenotype for each cross. In all three crosses (G₁ x Y, G₂ x Y, G₃ x Y), the F1 generation is entirely yellow. This indicates that the yellow allele is dominant over the green allele in all cases.
Step 2: Examine the F2 phenotypic ratios for each cross. For G₁ x Y, the F2 ratio is 1/4 green and 3/4 yellow. This is consistent with segregation at a single gene locus with two alleles, where the dominant allele produces yellow seeds and the recessive allele produces green seeds.
Step 3: For G₂ x Y, the F2 ratio is 7/16 green and 9/16 yellow. This ratio suggests segregation at two gene loci, with epistatic interactions between the alleles influencing the phenotype. The specific ratio indicates a more complex inheritance pattern than a single gene.
Step 4: For G₃ x Y, the F2 ratio is 37/64 green and 27/64 yellow. This ratio suggests segregation at three gene loci, with interactions between alleles at these loci determining the phenotype. The complexity of the ratio reflects the involvement of multiple genes.
Step 5: Summarize the findings: The G₁ x Y cross involves segregation at one gene locus, the G₂ x Y cross involves segregation at two gene loci, and the G₃ x Y cross involves segregation at three gene loci. The rationale is based on the observed F2 phenotypic ratios and their correspondence to expected Mendelian ratios for one, two, and three gene loci.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel, which include the concepts of dominant and recessive alleles. In this context, the yellow seed color is dominant over green. When a pure-breeding yellow strain is crossed with green-seeded strains, the F1 generation exhibits the dominant phenotype, while the F2 generation reveals the segregation of alleles, allowing for the determination of the underlying genetic ratios.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios describe the relative frequencies of different phenotypes in the offspring resulting from a genetic cross. In the F2 generation of the G1, G2, and G3 crosses, the observed ratios of green to yellow seeds provide insights into the number of genes involved. For example, a 1:3 ratio suggests a single gene with two alleles, while more complex ratios indicate multiple genes at play.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Segregation of Alleles

The segregation of alleles is a fundamental principle of genetics that states that alleles for a trait separate during gamete formation. In the context of the G1, G2, and G3 crosses, the different proportions of green and yellow seeds in the F2 generation suggest varying numbers of segregating alleles. Analyzing these ratios helps determine how many genes are contributing to the observed phenotypes in each cross.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A male and a female mouse are each from pure-breeding albino strains. They have a litter of 10 pups, all of which have normal pigmentation. The F₁ pups are crossed to one another to produce 56 F₂ mice, of which 31 are normally pigmented and 25 are albino.

What genetic phenomenon explains the F₂ results? Use your allelic symbols to explain the F₂ results.

508
views
Textbook Question

Xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) is an autosomal recessive condition characterized by moderate to severe sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) light. Patients develop multiple skin lesions on UV-exposed skin, and skin cancers often develop as a result. XP is caused by deficient repair of DNA damage from UV exposure. Many genes are known to be involved in repair of UV-induced DNA damage, and several of these genes are implicated in XP. What genetic phenomenon is illustrated by XP?

546
views
Textbook Question

Xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) is an autosomal recessive condition characterized by moderate to severe sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) light. Patients develop multiple skin lesions on UV-exposed skin, and skin cancers often develop as a result. XP is caused by deficient repair of DNA damage from UV exposure.


A series of 10 skin-cell lines was grown from different XP patients. Cells from these lines were fused, and the heterokaryons were tested for genetic complementation by assaying their ability to repair DNA damage caused by a moderate amount of UV exposure. In the table below, '+' indicates that the fusion cell line performs normal DNA damage mutation repair, and '−' indicates defective DNA repair. Use this information to determine how many DNA-repair genes are mutated in the 10 cell lines, and identify which cell lines share the same mutated genes. 

1054
views
Textbook Question

Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.

Using the allele symbols A and a, B and b, and D and d to represent alleles at segregating genes, give the genotypes of parental and F₁ plants in each cross. 

435
views
Textbook Question

Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.

For each set of F₂ progeny, provide a genetic explanation for the yellow : green ratio. What are the genotypes of yellow and green F₂ lentil plants in the G₂ x Y cross? 

465
views
Textbook Question

Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.

If green-seeded strains G₁ and G₃ are crossed, what are the phenotype and the genotype of F₁ progeny? 

387
views