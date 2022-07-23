Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.
Using the allele symbols A and a, B and b, and D and d to represent alleles at segregating genes, give the genotypes of parental and F₁ plants in each cross. 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the phenotypes and crosses. The green-seeded strains G₁, G₂, and G₃ are each crossed with a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain Y. The F₁ generation in all crosses is all yellow, indicating that yellow is dominant over green.
Step 2: Analyze the F₂ phenotypic ratios to infer the number of genes involved. For G₁, the F₂ ratio is 3:1 (yellow:green), which suggests a single gene with simple dominance (A and a). For G₂, the F₂ ratio is 9:7 (yellow:green), which suggests two genes with complementary gene interaction (A and B). For G₃, the F₂ ratio is 27:37 (yellow:green), which suggests three genes interacting (A, B, and D).
Step 3: Assign genotypes to the parental strains. Since Y is pure-breeding yellow, it must be homozygous dominant for all relevant genes (e.g., AA, BB, DD). The green parental strains must be homozygous recessive for the genes involved in green seed color (e.g., aa, bb, dd).
Step 4: Determine the F₁ genotypes. Since all F₁ plants are yellow, they must be heterozygous for the genes involved (e.g., Aa, Bb, Dd), inheriting dominant alleles from the yellow parent and recessive alleles from the green parent.
Step 5: Summarize genotypes for each cross: For G₁, green parent is aa, yellow parent is AA, F₁ is Aa. For G₂, green parent is aabb, yellow parent is AABB, F₁ is AaBb. For G₃, green parent is aabbdd, yellow parent is AABBDD, F₁ is AaBbDd.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance and Dominance

Mendelian inheritance explains how traits are passed from parents to offspring through dominant and recessive alleles. In this question, yellow seed color is dominant over green, as all F1 offspring are yellow. Understanding dominance helps predict phenotypic ratios in F2 generations.
Monohybrid and Dihybrid Cross Ratios

Different F2 phenotypic ratios indicate the number of genes involved. A 3:1 ratio suggests a single gene (monohybrid), 9:7 or 7:9 ratios suggest two genes with epistasis or complementary gene action, and more complex ratios like 37:27 imply multiple genes. These ratios help deduce genotypes of parental strains.
Genotype-Phenotype Relationship and Allele Symbols

Allele symbols (A/a, B/b, D/d) represent different genes controlling seed color. Assigning genotypes to parental and F1 plants based on phenotypic ratios allows understanding of gene interactions and segregation patterns. This is essential for predicting offspring genotypes and phenotypes.
