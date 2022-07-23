Xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) is an autosomal recessive condition characterized by moderate to severe sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) light. Patients develop multiple skin lesions on UV-exposed skin, and skin cancers often develop as a result. XP is caused by deficient repair of DNA damage from UV exposure. Many genes are known to be involved in repair of UV-induced DNA damage, and several of these genes are implicated in XP. What genetic phenomenon is illustrated by XP?
Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.
Using the allele symbols A and a, B and b, and D and d to represent alleles at segregating genes, give the genotypes of parental and F₁ plants in each cross.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Mendelian Inheritance and Dominance
Monohybrid and Dihybrid Cross Ratios
Genotype-Phenotype Relationship and Allele Symbols
Xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) is an autosomal recessive condition characterized by moderate to severe sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) light. Patients develop multiple skin lesions on UV-exposed skin, and skin cancers often develop as a result. XP is caused by deficient repair of DNA damage from UV exposure.
A series of 10 skin-cell lines was grown from different XP patients. Cells from these lines were fused, and the heterokaryons were tested for genetic complementation by assaying their ability to repair DNA damage caused by a moderate amount of UV exposure. In the table below, '+' indicates that the fusion cell line performs normal DNA damage mutation repair, and '−' indicates defective DNA repair. Use this information to determine how many DNA-repair genes are mutated in the 10 cell lines, and identify which cell lines share the same mutated genes.
Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.
For what number of genes are variable alleles segregating in the G₁ x Y cross? The G₂ x Y cross? In the G₃ x Y cross? Explain your rationale for each answer.
Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.
For each set of F₂ progeny, provide a genetic explanation for the yellow : green ratio. What are the genotypes of yellow and green F₂ lentil plants in the G₂ x Y cross?
Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.
If green-seeded strains G₁ and G₃ are crossed, what are the phenotype and the genotype of F₁ progeny?
Three strains of green-seeded lentil plants appear to have the same phenotype. The strains are designated G₁, G₂, and G₃. Each green-seeded strain is crossed to a pure-breeding yellow-seeded strain designated Y. The F₁ of each cross are yellow; however, self-fertilization of F₁ plants produces F₂ with different proportions of yellow- and green-seeded plants as shown below.
What proportion of the F₂ are expected to be green? Show your work.