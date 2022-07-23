Divide a clean sheet of paper into four quadrants and draw one pair of homologous chromosomes in each quadrant. Draw the chromosomes with two sister chromatids each. The four sets of homologous pairs are identical. Label one chromosome of each pair with alleles A₁ and A₂ and the other member of each pair with the alleles A₁ and A₂. You are to illustrate a single crossover between the homologs in each quadrant and list the parental and recombinant chromosomes, but you are to illustrate four different ways the crossover can occur by involving different chromatids in each illustration.