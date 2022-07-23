Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Chapter 5, Problem 36

Divide a clean sheet of paper into four quadrants and draw one pair of homologous chromosomes in each quadrant. Draw the chromosomes with two sister chromatids each. The four sets of homologous pairs are identical. Label one chromosome of each pair with alleles A₁ and A₂ and the other member of each pair with the alleles A₁ and A₂. You are to illustrate a single crossover between the homologs in each quadrant and list the parental and recombinant chromosomes, but you are to illustrate four different ways the crossover can occur by involving different chromatids in each illustration.

1
Start by dividing your paper into four quadrants. Label each quadrant (e.g., Quadrant 1, Quadrant 2, Quadrant 3, Quadrant 4) to keep track of the different crossover scenarios you will illustrate.
In each quadrant, draw a pair of homologous chromosomes. Each chromosome should consist of two sister chromatids, represented as two parallel lines. Ensure that the homologous chromosomes are paired together, and label one chromosome with alleles A₁ and A₂, and the other homologous chromosome with alleles A₁ and A₂.
Illustrate a single crossover event in each quadrant. For Quadrant 1, show a crossover between one chromatid from each homologous chromosome (e.g., the top chromatid of one homolog and the top chromatid of the other homolog). For Quadrant 2, show a crossover between the top chromatid of one homolog and the bottom chromatid of the other homolog. For Quadrant 3, show a crossover between the bottom chromatid of one homolog and the top chromatid of the other homolog. For Quadrant 4, show a crossover between the bottom chromatid of one homolog and the bottom chromatid of the other homolog.
After illustrating the crossover events, label the resulting chromatids in each quadrant as either parental or recombinant. Parental chromatids will retain the original allele combinations (A₁A₁ or A₂A₂), while recombinant chromatids will have new allele combinations (A₁A₂ or A₂A₁) due to the crossover.
List the parental and recombinant chromatids for each quadrant. For example, in Quadrant 1, identify which chromatids remain parental and which are recombinant after the crossover. Repeat this process for Quadrants 2, 3, and 4, ensuring that you clearly distinguish between the different crossover scenarios.

Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes in a diploid organism that have the same structure and gene sequence but may carry different alleles. Each parent contributes one chromosome to the pair, resulting in two homologs that are similar but not identical. Understanding homologous chromosomes is crucial for grasping genetic variation and inheritance patterns during meiosis.
Sister Chromatids

Sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome that are formed during DNA replication. Each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids joined at a region called the centromere. During cell division, these chromatids are separated into daughter cells, ensuring that each new cell receives an identical set of chromosomes, which is essential for maintaining genetic consistency.
Crossover and Genetic Recombination

Crossover is a process that occurs during meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange segments of genetic material. This exchange leads to genetic recombination, resulting in new combinations of alleles in the offspring. Understanding crossover is vital for analyzing genetic diversity and the inheritance of traits, as it plays a key role in producing recombinant chromosomes that differ from the parental types.
