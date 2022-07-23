Skip to main content
For six genes known to be linked on chromosome 10 of corn (Zea mays), the recombination frequencies between various pairs have been determined in a series of genetic crosses. Use the recombination frequency data in the table below to determine the order of and distance between the genes on a genetic map. The gene lc1 is known to be closest to the telomere of the chromosome.
Table displaying recombination frequencies for six linked genes on corn chromosome 10, aiding in genetic mapping.

Start by understanding that recombination frequency is used to estimate the genetic distance between genes. A recombination frequency of 1% corresponds to 1 map unit (centimorgan, cM). Genes with lower recombination frequencies are closer together, while those with higher frequencies are farther apart.
Since the gene lc1 is known to be closest to the telomere, use it as the starting point for constructing the genetic map. Identify the gene with the smallest recombination frequency relative to lc1, as this gene is likely the next closest on the chromosome.
Continue adding genes to the map by iteratively selecting the gene with the smallest recombination frequency relative to the most recently placed gene. Ensure that you account for all pairwise recombination frequencies to maintain consistency in the map.
Calculate the cumulative distances between genes as you place them on the map. For example, if gene A is 5 cM from gene B, and gene B is 10 cM from gene C, the total distance from gene A to gene C is 15 cM.
Once all genes are placed, verify the map by checking that the sum of recombination frequencies between adjacent genes matches the recombination frequencies between non-adjacent genes. Adjust the map if necessary to ensure consistency with the data.

Recombination Frequency

Recombination frequency is a measure of the likelihood that two genes will be separated during meiosis due to crossing over. It is expressed as a percentage, representing the proportion of recombinant offspring produced in a genetic cross. A higher recombination frequency indicates that genes are further apart on a chromosome, while a lower frequency suggests they are closer together.
Genetic Mapping

Genetic mapping is the process of determining the relative positions of genes on a chromosome. This is achieved by analyzing recombination frequencies between pairs of genes, which allows researchers to create a linear representation of gene order and distances. Genetic maps are essential for understanding gene interactions and inheritance patterns.
Linkage and Linkage Groups

Linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on the same chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. Genes that are linked form linkage groups, which can be mapped based on their recombination frequencies. Understanding linkage is crucial for predicting inheritance patterns and constructing accurate genetic maps.
