Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 16d

In a diploid plant species, an F₁ with the genotype Gg Ll Tt is test-crossed to a pure-breeding recessive plant with the genotype gg ll tt. The offspring genotypes are as follows:
Table displaying offspring genotypes and their corresponding numbers from a genetic test cross in a diploid plant species.
What is the interference value for this data set?

Step 1: Understand the concept of interference. Interference measures the degree to which one crossover event in a region of a chromosome inhibits another crossover event in the same region. It is calculated using the formula: I = 1 - (observed double crossovers / expected double crossovers).
Step 2: Identify the observed double crossovers from the data. These are the offspring genotypes that result from two crossover events. From the table, the observed double crossovers are 'se + e/se cu e' (10 individuals) and '+ cu +/se cu e' (16 individuals). Add these numbers to find the total observed double crossovers.
Step 3: Calculate the expected double crossovers. To do this, first determine the recombination frequencies between the genes involved. Use the single crossover offspring counts to estimate the recombination frequencies for each interval. For example, recombination frequency between 'se' and 'cu' can be calculated as (number of single crossover offspring between 'se' and 'cu') / total offspring.
Step 4: Multiply the recombination frequencies of the two intervals to estimate the expected frequency of double crossovers. Then, multiply this frequency by the total number of offspring to calculate the expected number of double crossovers.
Step 5: Substitute the observed and expected double crossover values into the interference formula: I = 1 - (observed double crossovers / expected double crossovers). This will give the interference value for the data set.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Test Cross

A test cross involves breeding an individual with a dominant phenotype but unknown genotype with a homozygous recessive individual. This method helps determine the genotype of the dominant individual based on the phenotypes of the offspring. In the context of the question, the F₁ plant (Gg Ll Tt) is test-crossed with a pure-breeding recessive plant (gg ll tt) to analyze the inheritance patterns of the alleles.
Interference

Interference is a phenomenon in genetics where the occurrence of one crossover event in meiosis affects the likelihood of another crossover event occurring nearby. It is calculated using the formula: Interference = 1 - (observed double crossovers / expected double crossovers). Understanding interference is crucial for interpreting genetic mapping data, as it provides insights into the relationship between genes on a chromosome.
Genotype Frequencies

Genotype frequencies refer to the proportion of different genotypes in a population. In the given data, the frequencies of various offspring genotypes resulting from the test cross are provided. Analyzing these frequencies helps in calculating expected ratios and determining genetic linkage, which is essential for understanding the inheritance patterns and calculating interference in the context of the question.
