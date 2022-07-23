Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 18a
Chapter 5, Problem 18a

The Rh blood group in humans is determined by a gene on chromosome 1. A dominant allele produces Rh+ blood type, and a recessive allele generates Rh-. Elliptocytosis is an autosomal dominant disorder that produces abnormally shaped red blood cells that have a short life span resulting in hereditary anemia. A large family with elliptocytosis is tested for genetic linkage of Rh blood group and the disease. The lod score data below are obtained for the family.
Lod score graph showing the relationship between theta values and genetic linkage for Rh blood group and elliptocytosis.
From these data, can you conclude that Rh and elliptocytosis loci are genetically linked in this family? Why or why not?

1
Examine the graph provided, which shows the lod score plotted against recombination fraction (θ). The lod score is a statistical measure used to determine the likelihood of genetic linkage between two loci.
Identify the peak lod score on the graph. In this case, the peak lod score is approximately 6, which occurs at a recombination fraction (θ) of around 0.1.
Recall the threshold for genetic linkage: a lod score greater than 3 is considered strong evidence for linkage. Since the peak lod score is 6, this strongly suggests that the Rh blood group and elliptocytosis loci are genetically linked.
Interpret the recombination fraction (θ) value at the peak lod score. A θ value of 0.1 indicates that the loci are relatively close on the chromosome, with a 10% chance of recombination occurring between them during meiosis.
Conclude that the data supports genetic linkage between the Rh blood group and elliptocytosis loci in this family, based on the high lod score and low recombination fraction observed in the graph.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Linkage

Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on a chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This occurs because the physical proximity of genes reduces the likelihood of recombination between them. The strength of linkage can be assessed using lod scores, which compare the likelihood of observing the data under the hypothesis of linkage versus no linkage.
Lod Score

A lod score (logarithm of the odds) is a statistical measure used to evaluate the likelihood of genetic linkage between two loci. A lod score greater than 3 suggests significant evidence for linkage, while a score less than -2 indicates evidence against linkage. The graph provided likely shows lod scores across different recombination fractions, helping to determine the relationship between the Rh blood group and elliptocytosis.
Autosomal Dominant Inheritance

Autosomal dominant inheritance is a pattern where only one copy of a dominant allele is needed for the trait or disorder to manifest. In the case of elliptocytosis, the presence of a single mutated allele leads to the abnormal red blood cell shape. Understanding this inheritance pattern is crucial for interpreting the genetic data and assessing the likelihood of the disorder being linked to the Rh blood group.
