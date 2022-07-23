Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 18b

The Rh blood group in humans is determined by a gene on chromosome 1. A dominant allele produces Rh+ blood type, and a recessive allele generates Rh-. Elliptocytosis is an autosomal dominant disorder that produces abnormally shaped red blood cells that have a short life span resulting in hereditary anemia. A large family with elliptocytosis is tested for genetic linkage of Rh blood group and the disease. The lod score data below are obtained for the family.
Graph showing lod score data with a peak at 0.1 theta value, indicating genetic linkage analysis results.
What is Zₘₐₓ for this family? 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the graph provided, which plots the lod score (Z) on the y-axis against the recombination fraction (θ) on the x-axis. The lod score indicates the likelihood of genetic linkage between two loci.
Identify the highest point on the lod score curve. This peak represents Zₘₐₓ, the maximum lod score, which is the strongest evidence for linkage.
Determine the corresponding θ value at the peak of the curve. This θ value represents the recombination fraction at which the maximum lod score occurs.
Note that a lod score of 3 or higher is considered significant evidence for linkage. Verify that Zₘₐₓ meets this threshold.
Conclude that Zₘₐₓ is the highest lod score observed on the graph, and the corresponding θ value indicates the estimated recombination fraction between the Rh blood group gene and the elliptocytosis gene.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lod Score

The Lod (logarithm of the odds) score is a statistical measure used to evaluate the likelihood of genetic linkage between two loci. A positive Lod score indicates that the loci are likely to be linked, while a negative score suggests they are not. A Lod score of 3 or higher is typically considered significant evidence for linkage, meaning the probability of linkage is at least 1000 times greater than that of no linkage.
Genetic Linkage

Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on a chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This phenomenon occurs because the closer two genes are, the less likely they are to be separated by recombination. Understanding genetic linkage is crucial for mapping traits and diseases to specific chromosomal locations, as seen in the analysis of the Rh blood group and elliptocytosis.
Autosomal Dominant Inheritance

Autosomal dominant inheritance is a pattern of genetic transmission where only one copy of a dominant allele is sufficient to express a trait or disorder. In this mode of inheritance, affected individuals have a 50% chance of passing the trait to their offspring. Elliptocytosis, as mentioned in the question, is an example of an autosomal dominant disorder, which influences the analysis of genetic linkage with the Rh blood group.
