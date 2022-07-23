Match each statement (a–e) with the best answer from the following list: consultand, 50%, prior probability, 66.7%, obligate carrier, 100%.
The Mendelian risk that a person is a heterozygous carrier of a recessive condition
The Mendelian risk that a person is a heterozygous carrier of a recessive condition
The probability that the healthy brother of a woman with an autosomal recessive condition is a heterozygous carrier
The person receiving genetic counseling
The probability that the son of a woman with an autosomal recessive condition is a heterozygous carrier