Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and BacteriophagesProblem A.1d
Chapter 6, Problem A.1d

Match each statement (a–e) with the best answer from the following list: consultand, 50%, prior probability, 66.7%, obligate carrier, 100%.
The person receiving genetic counseling

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'consultand': A consultand is the individual who seeks genetic counseling, often to understand their risk of inheriting or passing on a genetic condition.
Review the context of the problem: The statement 'The person receiving genetic counseling' directly refers to the definition of a consultand.
Match the statement with the correct term: Based on the definition, the term 'consultand' is the best match for the statement provided.
Ensure clarity in matching: Confirm that no other terms in the list (e.g., 50%, prior probability, obligate carrier, etc.) fit the description of 'The person receiving genetic counseling.'
Finalize the match: Conclude that the correct answer for the statement 'The person receiving genetic counseling' is 'consultand.'

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Counseling

Genetic counseling is a process that provides individuals or families with information and support regarding genetic conditions. It involves assessing the risk of inherited disorders, discussing genetic testing options, and interpreting test results. Counselors help clients understand the implications of genetic information for their health and family planning.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Prior Probability

Prior probability refers to the likelihood of a particular genetic outcome occurring before any new evidence is considered. In genetic counseling, it helps in assessing the risk of a genetic condition based on family history or population statistics. Understanding prior probability is crucial for making informed decisions about testing and management.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:41
Probability

Obligate Carrier

An obligate carrier is an individual who must carry a specific genetic mutation based on their family history, even if they do not express the associated trait or condition. This concept is important in genetic counseling as it helps identify individuals at risk of passing on genetic disorders to their offspring, guiding decisions about testing and reproductive options.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:56
Sex-Linked Pedigrees
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each statement (a–e) with the best answer from the following list: consultand, 50%, prior probability, 66.7%, obligate carrier, 100%.

The Mendelian risk that a person is a heterozygous carrier of a recessive condition

449
views
Textbook Question

Match each statement (a–e) with the best answer from the following list: consultand, 50%, prior probability, 66.7%, obligate carrier, 100%.

A person who on the basis of family history must be a heterozygous carrier of a recessive mutant allele

488
views
Textbook Question

Match each statement (a–e) with the best answer from the following list: consultand, 50%, prior probability, 66.7%, obligate carrier, 100%.

The probability that the healthy brother of a woman with an autosomal recessive condition is a heterozygous carrier

411
views
Textbook Question

Match each statement (a–e) with the best answer from the following list: consultand, 50%, prior probability, 66.7%, obligate carrier, 100%.

The probability that the son of a woman with an autosomal recessive condition is a heterozygous carrier

492
views
Textbook Question

A couple comes into your genetic counseling practice with a question about the chance a future child of theirs might have a genetic disease. Three or four men in the woman's family, including her father, had a condition that might be genetic. Although her father is still alive, she has had little contact with him for much of her life and cannot describe or name the condition. Her partner is a healthy man whose family has no history indicating the presence of a genetic condition. To provide more information about this possible genetic condition for the couple, what is the first step you recommend?

472
views
Textbook Question

Go online to the Online Mendelian Inheritance of Man (OMIM) website. Look up the following genetic conditions and answer the questions posed about them.

Look up Tay–Sachs disease (TSD), OMIM number 272800, and give the name and abbreviation of the affected gene and the chromosome location of the gene.

498
views