Match each statement (a–e) with the best answer from the following list: consultand, 50%, prior probability, 66.7%, obligate carrier, 100%.
A person who on the basis of family history must be a heterozygous carrier of a recessive mutant allele
A person who on the basis of family history must be a heterozygous carrier of a recessive mutant allele
The probability that the healthy brother of a woman with an autosomal recessive condition is a heterozygous carrier
The person receiving genetic counseling
A couple comes into your genetic counseling practice with a question about the chance a future child of theirs might have a genetic disease. Three or four men in the woman's family, including her father, had a condition that might be genetic. Although her father is still alive, she has had little contact with him for much of her life and cannot describe or name the condition. Her partner is a healthy man whose family has no history indicating the presence of a genetic condition. To provide more information about this possible genetic condition for the couple, what is the first step you recommend?
Go online to the Online Mendelian Inheritance of Man (OMIM) website. Look up the following genetic conditions and answer the questions posed about them.
Look up Tay–Sachs disease (TSD), OMIM number 272800, and give the name and abbreviation of the affected gene and the chromosome location of the gene.
Go to the 'Population Genetics' section discussing the TSD gene. In a few sentences, summarize the human population in which TSD is most frequently found and give the approximate frequency of heterozygous carriers for the TSD mutation in North American Jews.