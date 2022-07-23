Joel Huberman and Arthur Riggs used pulse–chase labeling to examine the replication of DNA in mammalian cells. Briefly describe the Huberman–Riggs experiment, and identify how the results exclude a unidirectional model of DNA replication.
How does rolling circle replication differ from bidirectional replication?
Why do the genomes of eukaryotes, such as Drosophila, need to have multiple origins of replication, whereas bacterial genomes, such as that of E. coli, have only a single origin?
Bloom syndrome (OMIM 210900) is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by mutation of a DNA helicase. Among the principal symptoms of the disease are chromosome instability and a propensity to develop cancer. Explain these symptoms on the basis of the helicase mutation.
Telomeres are found at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes. What is the sequence composition of telomeres?
Telomeres are found at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes. How does telomerase assemble telomeres?
Telomeres are found at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes. What is the functional role of telomeres?