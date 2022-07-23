Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 7 - DNA Structure and Replication
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 7 - DNA Structure and ReplicationProblem 23
Chapter 7, Problem 23

Why do the genomes of eukaryotes, such as Drosophila, need to have multiple origins of replication, whereas bacterial genomes, such as that of E. coli, have only a single origin?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Eukaryotic genomes, such as those of Drosophila, are significantly larger and more complex than bacterial genomes, such as that of E. coli. This means that the total amount of DNA that needs to be replicated is much greater in eukaryotes.
Replication of DNA occurs at a specific site called the origin of replication. In bacteria like E. coli, the genome is circular and relatively small, so a single origin of replication is sufficient to replicate the entire genome efficiently within the time available for cell division.
In contrast, eukaryotic genomes are linear and consist of multiple chromosomes, each of which is much larger than a bacterial genome. If eukaryotes had only a single origin of replication per chromosome, the replication process would take an unreasonably long time to complete.
To ensure that the entire genome is replicated in a timely manner, eukaryotic chromosomes have multiple origins of replication. This allows replication to occur simultaneously at multiple sites, significantly speeding up the process.
The presence of multiple origins of replication in eukaryotes is also important for ensuring that replication is completed accurately and efficiently, as it reduces the risk of incomplete replication, which could lead to genomic instability or cell death.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic Genome Structure

Eukaryotic genomes, like those of Drosophila, are typically larger and more complex than prokaryotic genomes. They contain multiple linear chromosomes, which necessitate multiple origins of replication to ensure that DNA replication occurs efficiently and completely within the limited time of the cell cycle.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
Chromosome Structure

Prokaryotic Genome Structure

Prokaryotic genomes, such as that of E. coli, are usually smaller and consist of a single circular chromosome. This simpler structure allows for a single origin of replication, which is sufficient to replicate the entire genome efficiently, as the replication process can proceed bidirectionally from that single point.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:14
Prokaryotic Transcription

DNA Replication Mechanism

DNA replication in both eukaryotes and prokaryotes involves the unwinding of the double helix and synthesis of new strands. However, eukaryotic cells require multiple origins of replication to manage the larger amount of DNA and to coordinate replication with cell division, while prokaryotes can complete replication from a single origin due to their streamlined genome.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Matthew Meselson and Franklin Stahl demonstrated that DNA replication is semiconservative in bacteria. Briefly outline their experiment and its results for two DNA replication cycles, and identify how the alternative models of DNA replication were excluded by the data.

723
views
Textbook Question

Raymond Rodriguez and colleagues demonstrated conclusively that DNA replication in E. coli is bidirectional. Explain why locating the origin of replication on one side of the circular chromosomes and the terminus of replication on the opposite side of the chromosome supported this conclusion.

437
views
Textbook Question

Joel Huberman and Arthur Riggs used pulse–chase labeling to examine the replication of DNA in mammalian cells. Briefly describe the Huberman–Riggs experiment, and identify how the results exclude a unidirectional model of DNA replication.

1050
views
Textbook Question

Bloom syndrome (OMIM 210900) is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by mutation of a DNA helicase. Among the principal symptoms of the disease are chromosome instability and a propensity to develop cancer. Explain these symptoms on the basis of the helicase mutation.

544
views
Textbook Question

How does rolling circle replication differ from bidirectional replication?

822
views
Textbook Question

Telomeres are found at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes. What is the sequence composition of telomeres?

514
views