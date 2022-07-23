Matthew Meselson and Franklin Stahl demonstrated that DNA replication is semiconservative in bacteria. Briefly outline their experiment and its results for two DNA replication cycles, and identify how the alternative models of DNA replication were excluded by the data.
Why do the genomes of eukaryotes, such as Drosophila, need to have multiple origins of replication, whereas bacterial genomes, such as that of E. coli, have only a single origin?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Eukaryotic Genome Structure
Prokaryotic Genome Structure
DNA Replication Mechanism
Raymond Rodriguez and colleagues demonstrated conclusively that DNA replication in E. coli is bidirectional. Explain why locating the origin of replication on one side of the circular chromosomes and the terminus of replication on the opposite side of the chromosome supported this conclusion.
Joel Huberman and Arthur Riggs used pulse–chase labeling to examine the replication of DNA in mammalian cells. Briefly describe the Huberman–Riggs experiment, and identify how the results exclude a unidirectional model of DNA replication.
Bloom syndrome (OMIM 210900) is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by mutation of a DNA helicase. Among the principal symptoms of the disease are chromosome instability and a propensity to develop cancer. Explain these symptoms on the basis of the helicase mutation.
How does rolling circle replication differ from bidirectional replication?
Telomeres are found at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes. What is the sequence composition of telomeres?