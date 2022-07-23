Griffith's Experiment

Frederick Griffith conducted experiments in 1928 using two strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae: a virulent strain with a smooth appearance and a non-virulent strain with a rough appearance. He discovered that when he injected mice with heat-killed virulent bacteria mixed with live non-virulent bacteria, the mice developed pneumonia and died. This indicated that some 'transforming principle' from the dead bacteria was taken up by the live bacteria, transforming them into a virulent form.