Meselson-Stahl Experiment

The Meselson-Stahl experiment utilized isotopes of nitrogen to label DNA in bacteria. By growing E. coli in a medium containing heavy nitrogen (N-15) and then transferring them to a medium with light nitrogen (N-14), they analyzed the density of the DNA after one and two replication cycles. The results showed that after one cycle, the DNA had an intermediate density, and after two cycles, there were both light and intermediate density DNA, supporting the semiconservative model.