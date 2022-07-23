Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem B.6a
Chapter 9, Problem B.6a

A couple and some of their relatives are screened for Gaucher disease in a community-based screening program. The woman is homozygous for the dominant allele, represented by G. The woman's father, sister, and paternal grandmother are heterozygous carriers of the mutant allele, represented by g. Her paternal grandfather, her mother, and both of her mother's parents are homozygous for the dominant allele. The man is heterozygous and he has a brother with Gaucher disease. The man's parents and grandparents have not been tested, but it is known that none of them has Gaucher disease.
Draw a pedigree of this family, including the woman, the man, their siblings, parents, and grandparents.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify all individuals to be included in the pedigree: the woman, the man, their siblings, parents, and grandparents. This will form three generations for each side of the family.
Assign genotypes based on the information given: the woman is homozygous dominant (GG), her father, sister, and paternal grandmother are heterozygous carriers (Gg), and her paternal grandfather, mother, and maternal grandparents are homozygous dominant (GG). The man is heterozygous (Gg), and his brother has Gaucher disease (gg). The man's parents and grandparents are not tested but are unaffected, so they are likely either GG or Gg but not gg.
Start drawing the pedigree by placing the grandparents at the top level, then the parents in the middle, and the siblings at the bottom. Use standard pedigree symbols: squares for males, circles for females, shaded symbols for affected individuals (gg), half-shaded or dots for carriers (Gg), and unshaded for homozygous dominant (GG).
Connect individuals with lines to represent mating pairs and vertical lines to their offspring. Label each individual with their genotype where known, and indicate carriers and affected individuals clearly.
Review the pedigree to ensure all relationships and genotypes are correctly represented, reflecting the inheritance pattern of Gaucher disease (an autosomal recessive disorder) and the information provided.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance and Allele Notation

Mendelian inheritance explains how alleles are passed from parents to offspring, with dominant alleles masking recessive ones. In this question, 'G' is the dominant allele and 'g' is the mutant recessive allele causing Gaucher disease. Understanding homozygous (GG or gg) and heterozygous (Gg) genotypes is essential for predicting phenotypes and constructing pedigrees.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance Pattern

Gaucher disease is inherited in an autosomal recessive manner, meaning an individual must inherit two copies of the mutant allele (gg) to express the disease. Carriers (Gg) are typically asymptomatic. Recognizing this pattern helps interpret family genotypes and phenotypes, especially when some relatives are carriers and others are affected.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:08
Autosomal Pedigrees

Pedigree Construction and Interpretation

A pedigree is a diagram that shows family relationships and the inheritance of traits across generations. It uses standardized symbols to represent individuals and their genotypes or phenotypes. Drawing the pedigree based on the given genotypes and phenotypes helps visualize inheritance patterns and identify carriers, affected individuals, and unaffected family members.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
Pedigree Flowchart
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Answer the following questions for autosomal conditions such as PKU.

If the first child of parents who are both heterozygous carriers of a recessive mutant allele is homozygous recessive, what is the chance the second child of the couple will be homozygous recessive? What is the chance the second child will be a heterozygous carrier of the recessive mutation?

403
views
Textbook Question

Homocystinuria is a rare autosomal recessive condition on the RUSP list of conditions screened by newborn genetic testing. The condition results from a mutation that blocks the degradation of the amino acid methionine. The absence of a critical enzyme causes the buildup of the compound homocysteine, which is one of the intermediate compounds in the methionine breakdown pathway. Homocystinuria causes mental impairment, heart problems, seizures, eye abnormalities, and a number of other symptoms that shorten life if not treated. The condition is treated by a specialized diet that is low in methionine and by the ingestion of several supplements.

Why do you think eating a low-methionine diet is critical to controlling homocystinuria?

714
views
Textbook Question

Homocystinuria is a rare autosomal recessive condition on the RUSP list of conditions screened by newborn genetic testing. The condition results from a mutation that blocks the degradation of the amino acid methionine. The absence of a critical enzyme causes the buildup of the compound homocysteine, which is one of the intermediate compounds in the methionine breakdown pathway. Homocystinuria causes mental impairment, heart problems, seizures, eye abnormalities, and a number of other symptoms that shorten life if not treated. The condition is treated by a specialized diet that is low in methionine and by the ingestion of several supplements.

The low-methionine diet must be maintained throughout life to manage homocystinuria. Why do you think this is the case?

389
views
Textbook Question

A couple and some of their relatives are screened for Gaucher disease in a community-based screening program. The woman is homozygous for the dominant allele, represented by G. The woman's father, sister, and paternal grandmother are heterozygous carriers of the mutant allele, represented by g. Her paternal grandfather, her mother, and both of her mother's parents are homozygous for the dominant allele. The man is heterozygous and he has a brother with Gaucher disease. The man's parents and grandparents have not been tested, but it is known that none of them has Gaucher disease.

On the pedigree, write the genotypes (GG, Gg, or gg) for each person who has been tested or for whom you can deduce a genotype. If a genotype cannot be determined completely, list the alleles you know or deduce must be present.

385
views
Textbook Question

A couple and some of their relatives are screened for Gaucher disease in a community-based screening program. The woman is homozygous for the dominant allele, represented by G. The woman's father, sister, and paternal grandmother are heterozygous carriers of the mutant allele, represented by g. Her paternal grandfather, her mother, and both of her mother's parents are homozygous for the dominant allele. The man is heterozygous and he has a brother with Gaucher disease. The man's parents and grandparents have not been tested, but it is known that none of them has Gaucher disease.

Explain why you are able to assign genotypes to the man's parents despite their not being tested.

387
views
Textbook Question

If a man and a woman are each heterozygous carriers of a mutation causing a disease on the RUSP list, what do you think are the three or four most important factors they should consider in their decision making about having children?

649
views