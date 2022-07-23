Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
If a man and a woman are each heterozygous carriers of a mutation causing a disease on the RUSP list, what do you think are the three or four most important factors they should consider in their decision making about having children?

1
Understand that being heterozygous carriers means each parent has one normal allele and one mutated allele for the disease gene, which is typically autosomal recessive in nature.
Recognize that if both parents are carriers, there is a 25% chance with each pregnancy that the child will inherit two mutated alleles and be affected by the disease, a 50% chance the child will be a carrier like the parents, and a 25% chance the child will inherit two normal alleles.
Consider the severity and treatability of the disease on the RUSP list, including how it might affect the child's quality of life and life expectancy, as this impacts the decision-making process.
Evaluate available reproductive options such as genetic counseling, prenatal testing, preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), or the use of donor gametes to reduce the risk of having an affected child.
Reflect on personal, ethical, and emotional factors, including family support, values, and readiness to manage a child with a genetic condition, as these are crucial in making an informed decision.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

This inheritance pattern means that a child must inherit two copies of a mutated gene, one from each parent, to express the disease. Heterozygous carriers have one normal and one mutated allele and typically do not show symptoms but can pass the mutation to offspring. Understanding this helps assess the risk of having an affected child.
Carrier Screening and Genetic Testing

Carrier screening identifies whether individuals carry mutations for specific genetic disorders, such as those on the RUSP list. Genetic testing can provide information about the likelihood of passing the disease to children, enabling informed reproductive decisions and consideration of options like IVF with genetic diagnosis.
Reproductive Options and Counseling

Couples with carrier status should explore reproductive choices including natural conception with prenatal testing, use of donor gametes, adoption, or assisted reproductive technologies. Genetic counseling offers guidance on risks, implications, and emotional support to help make informed decisions aligned with their values.
