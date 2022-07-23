Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
A couple and some of their relatives are screened for Gaucher disease in a community-based screening program. The woman is homozygous for the dominant allele, represented by G. The woman's father, sister, and paternal grandmother are heterozygous carriers of the mutant allele, represented by g. Her paternal grandfather, her mother, and both of her mother's parents are homozygous for the dominant allele. The man is heterozygous and he has a brother with Gaucher disease. The man's parents and grandparents have not been tested, but it is known that none of them has Gaucher disease.
Explain why you are able to assign genotypes to the man's parents despite their not being tested.

1
Recall that Gaucher disease is typically inherited in an autosomal recessive manner, meaning that an individual must have two copies of the mutant allele (gg) to express the disease phenotype.
Since the man's brother has Gaucher disease, he must be homozygous recessive (gg), which means both parents must have contributed a mutant allele to him.
Because the parents do not have Gaucher disease themselves, they cannot be homozygous recessive (gg); therefore, each parent must be heterozygous carriers (Gg) of the mutant allele.
This reasoning allows us to assign the genotype Gg to both of the man's parents, even though they have not been tested, because they must each carry one mutant allele to have an affected child.
The fact that none of the man's grandparents have Gaucher disease supports the idea that the mutant allele is present in a heterozygous state in the parents, as the disease is recessive and would manifest only if two copies of the mutant allele were inherited.

