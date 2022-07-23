A eukaryotic mRNA has the following sequence. The 5' cap is indicated in italics (CAP), and the 3' poly(A) tail is indicated by italicized adenines.

5′-CAPCCAAGCGUUACAUGUAUGGAGAGAAUGAAACUGAGGCUUGCCACGUUUGUUAAGCACCUAUGCUACCGAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-3′

Determine the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide produced from this mRNA. Write the sequence using the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for amino acids.