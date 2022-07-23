Skip to main content
A eukaryotic mRNA has the following sequence. The 5' cap is indicated in italics (CAP), and the 3' poly(A) tail is indicated by italicized adenines.
5′-CAPCCAAGCGUUACAUGUAUGGAGAGAAUGAAACUGAGGCUUGCCACGUUUGUUAAGCACCUAUGCUACCGAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-3′
Determine the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide produced from this mRNA. Write the sequence using the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for amino acids.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the start codon (AUG) in the mRNA sequence. This is the codon where translation begins, and it codes for the amino acid Methionine (Met).
Divide the mRNA sequence into codons (groups of three nucleotides) starting from the start codon (AUG). For example, AUG, UAU, GGA, etc.
Use the genetic code table to translate each codon into its corresponding amino acid. For example, AUG codes for Methionine (Met), UAU codes for Tyrosine (Tyr), and so on.
Continue translating codons until you encounter a stop codon (UAA, UAG, or UGA). Stop codons do not code for an amino acid and signal the end of translation.
Write the resulting amino acid sequence in both three-letter and one-letter abbreviations, ensuring the sequence starts with Methionine (Met) and ends before the stop codon.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcription and mRNA Structure

Transcription is the process by which DNA is converted into mRNA. Eukaryotic mRNA undergoes several modifications, including the addition of a 5' cap and a 3' poly(A) tail, which protect the mRNA from degradation and assist in translation. Understanding the structure of mRNA is crucial for determining how it is read during protein synthesis.
Translation and Codons

Translation is the process where ribosomes synthesize proteins by decoding mRNA. The mRNA sequence is read in sets of three nucleotides called codons, each corresponding to a specific amino acid. Familiarity with the genetic code, which maps codons to amino acids, is essential for translating the mRNA sequence into a polypeptide.
Amino Acid Abbreviations

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and each has a unique three-letter and one-letter abbreviation. For example, alanine is represented as 'Ala' (three-letter) and 'A' (one-letter). Knowing these abbreviations is important for accurately writing and interpreting the amino acid sequence derived from the mRNA.
