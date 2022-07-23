A DNA sequence encoding a five-amino acid polypeptide is given below.
...ACGGCAAGATCCCACCCTAATCAGACCGTACCATTCACCTCCT...
...TGCCGTTCTAGGGTGGGATTAGTCTGGCATGGTAAGTGGAGGA...
Give the polypeptide sequence, and identify the N terminus and C terminus.
Assuming the sequence above is a bacterial gene, identify the region encoding the Shine–Dalgarno sequence.
What is the function of the Shine–Dalgarno sequence?
A portion of the coding strand of DNA for a gene has the sequence
5′-...GGAGAGAATGAATCT...-3′
Assuming the mRNA is in the correct reading frame, write the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide using three-letter abbreviations and, separately, the amino acid sequence using one-letter abbreviations.
A eukaryotic mRNA has the following sequence. The 5' cap is indicated in italics (CAP), and the 3' poly(A) tail is indicated by italicized adenines.
5′-CAPCCAAGCGUUACAUGUAUGGAGAGAAUGAAACUGAGGCUUGCCACGUUUGUUAAGCACCUAUGCUACCGAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-3′
Locate the start codon and stop codon in this sequence.
Determine the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide produced from this mRNA. Write the sequence using the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for amino acids.