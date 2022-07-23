Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Chapter 9, Problem 31a

A portion of the coding strand of DNA for a gene has the sequence
5′-...GGAGAGAATGAATCT...-3′
Write out the template DNA strand sequence and polarity as well as the mRNA sequence and polarity for this gene segment.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the template strand of DNA by determining the complementary base pairing to the given coding strand. Remember that in DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). Write the template strand in the 3′ to 5′ direction, as it is complementary to the 5′ to 3′ coding strand.
Write the sequence of the template strand by replacing each base in the coding strand with its complementary base: G with C, A with T, T with A, and C with G. Ensure the polarity is indicated as 3′ to 5′.
Determine the mRNA sequence by transcribing the template strand. In transcription, RNA polymerase synthesizes mRNA by pairing RNA nucleotides with the template strand. Replace thymine (T) in the template strand with uracil (U) in the mRNA sequence. The mRNA sequence will be complementary to the template strand and identical to the coding strand (except for U replacing T).
Write the mRNA sequence in the 5′ to 3′ direction, as mRNA is synthesized in this direction. Ensure the polarity is clearly indicated.
Double-check the sequences for accuracy, ensuring that the template strand is complementary to the coding strand and that the mRNA sequence is complementary to the template strand while matching the coding strand (with U replacing T).

DNA Strands and Polarity

DNA consists of two strands: the coding strand and the template strand. The coding strand has the same sequence as the mRNA (except for thymine instead of uracil), while the template strand is complementary to the coding strand. The polarity of DNA strands is indicated by the 5' to 3' direction, which is crucial for understanding replication and transcription processes.
Transcription Process

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information in DNA is copied into mRNA. During transcription, RNA polymerase synthesizes mRNA using the template DNA strand, creating a complementary RNA sequence. This process involves the pairing of RNA nucleotides with their complementary DNA bases, resulting in an mRNA strand that carries the genetic code from the nucleus to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
Complementary Base Pairing

Complementary base pairing is the principle that dictates how nucleotides pair in DNA and RNA. In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil instead of thymine. Understanding this concept is essential for determining the sequence of the template strand and the resulting mRNA during transcription.
