A eukaryotic mRNA has the following sequence. The 5' cap is indicated in italics (CAP), and the 3' poly(A) tail is indicated by italicized adenines.
5′-CAPCCAAGCGUUACAUGUAUGGAGAGAAUGAAACUGAGGCUUGCCACGUUUGUUAAGCACCUAUGCUACCGAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-3′
Locate the start codon and stop codon in this sequence.

Identify the start codon in the mRNA sequence. The start codon in eukaryotic mRNA is typically AUG, which codes for methionine. Scan the sequence from the 5' end to locate the first occurrence of AUG.
Determine the reading frame starting from the identified start codon (AUG). This means grouping the nucleotides into codons (triplets) starting from the AUG.
Search for the stop codon within the same reading frame. The stop codons in mRNA are UAA, UAG, and UGA. These codons signal the termination of translation.
Verify that the stop codon is downstream of the start codon and within the same reading frame. Ensure that the sequence between the start and stop codons is divisible by three, as codons are read in triplets.
Record the positions of the start codon (AUG) and the stop codon (UAA, UAG, or UGA) within the sequence. These positions will indicate the boundaries of the coding region of the mRNA.

mRNA Structure

mRNA, or messenger RNA, is a single-stranded molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis. It features a 5' cap that protects the RNA from degradation and aids in ribosome binding, and a 3' poly(A) tail that enhances stability and translation efficiency. Understanding the structure of mRNA is crucial for identifying functional elements like start and stop codons.
Start Codon

The start codon is a specific sequence of three nucleotides (AUG) that signals the beginning of translation in protein synthesis. It is recognized by the ribosome, which assembles around the mRNA to initiate the process of translating the genetic code into a polypeptide chain. Locating the start codon is essential for determining where the protein-coding sequence begins.
Stop Codon

A stop codon is a nucleotide triplet (UAA, UAG, or UGA) that signals the termination of protein synthesis. When the ribosome encounters a stop codon during translation, it releases the newly synthesized polypeptide chain, concluding the process. Identifying the stop codon is vital for understanding where the coding sequence ends and for predicting the length of the resulting protein.
