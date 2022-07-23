For each of the anticodon sequences given in the previous problem, identify the other codon sequence to which it could potentially pair using third base wobble.
Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:
5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′
Diagram translation at the moment the fourth amino acid is added to the polypeptide chain. Show the ribosome; label its A, P, and E sites; show its direction of movement; and indicate the position and anticodon triplet sequence of tRNAs that are currently interacting with mRNA codons.
What is the role of codons UAA, UGA, and UAG in translation? What events occur when one of these codons appears at the A site of the ribosome?
Compare and contrast the composition and structure of bacterial and eukaryotic ribosomes, identifying at least three features that are the same and three features that are unique to each type of ribosome.
Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:
5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′
What is the anticodon triplet sequence of the next tRNA to interact with mRNA?
Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:
5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′
What events occur to permit the next tRNA to interact with mRNA?
The diagram of a eukaryotic ribosome shown below contains several errors.
Examine the diagram carefully, and identify each error.