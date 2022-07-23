Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 10
Chapter 9, Problem 10

Compare and contrast the composition and structure of bacterial and eukaryotic ribosomes, identifying at least three features that are the same and three features that are unique to each type of ribosome.

1
Step 1: Understand the basic function of ribosomes in both bacteria and eukaryotes. Ribosomes are the molecular machines responsible for protein synthesis in all living cells, translating mRNA into polypeptide chains.
Step 2: Identify the similarities between bacterial and eukaryotic ribosomes. Both types of ribosomes are composed of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and proteins, and they both have two subunits: a large subunit and a small subunit. Additionally, both types of ribosomes perform the same fundamental role in translating mRNA into proteins.
Step 3: Examine the differences in size and composition. Bacterial ribosomes, also known as 70S ribosomes, are smaller, consisting of a 50S large subunit and a 30S small subunit. Eukaryotic ribosomes, known as 80S ribosomes, are larger, with a 60S large subunit and a 40S small subunit.
Step 4: Explore the differences in rRNA and protein content. Bacterial ribosomes have three types of rRNA (23S, 16S, and 5S) and about 55 proteins, whereas eukaryotic ribosomes have four types of rRNA (28S, 18S, 5.8S, and 5S) and around 80 proteins.
Step 5: Consider the differences in cellular location and function. In eukaryotes, ribosomes can be found in the cytoplasm or attached to the endoplasmic reticulum, forming the rough ER, which is involved in the synthesis of membrane-bound and secretory proteins. In bacteria, ribosomes are free-floating in the cytoplasm, as bacteria lack membrane-bound organelles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ribosome Structure

Ribosomes are complex molecular machines responsible for protein synthesis, composed of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and proteins. They consist of two subunits: a large subunit and a small subunit, which come together during translation. The size and composition of these subunits differ between bacterial and eukaryotic ribosomes, influencing their function and interaction with mRNA and tRNA.
Differences in Ribosome Composition

Bacterial ribosomes (70S) are smaller than eukaryotic ribosomes (80S), with distinct rRNA and protein compositions. Bacterial ribosomes contain 16S rRNA in the small subunit and 23S and 5S rRNA in the large subunit, while eukaryotic ribosomes have 18S rRNA in the small subunit and 28S, 5.8S, and 5S rRNA in the large subunit. These differences affect their sensitivity to antibiotics and their overall function in protein synthesis.
Functional Implications

The structural differences between bacterial and eukaryotic ribosomes have significant functional implications. For instance, the unique features of eukaryotic ribosomes allow for more complex regulation of translation and the processing of mRNA, while bacterial ribosomes are adapted for rapid protein synthesis in prokaryotic cells. Understanding these differences is crucial for developing targeted antibiotics and studying cellular biology.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the amino acid carried by tRNAs with the following anticodon sequences.

5′-GAU-3′

Textbook Question

For each of the anticodon sequences given in the previous problem, identify the other codon sequence to which it could potentially pair using third base wobble.

Textbook Question

What is the role of codons UAA, UGA, and UAG in translation? What events occur when one of these codons appears at the A site of the ribosome?

Textbook Question

Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:

5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′

Diagram translation at the moment the fourth amino acid is added to the polypeptide chain. Show the ribosome; label its A, P, and E sites; show its direction of movement; and indicate the position and anticodon triplet sequence of tRNAs that are currently interacting with mRNA codons.

Textbook Question

Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:

5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′

What is the anticodon triplet sequence of the next tRNA to interact with mRNA?

Textbook Question

Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:

5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′

What events occur to permit the next tRNA to interact with mRNA?

