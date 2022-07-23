Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 11b
Chapter 9, Problem 11b

Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:
5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′
What is the anticodon triplet sequence of the next tRNA to interact with mRNA?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the mRNA sequence provided: 5′-AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA-3′. Translation begins at the start codon AUG.
Determine the codon sequence of the mRNA by dividing it into triplets starting from AUG: AUG, CAG, AUC, CAU, GCC, UAU, UGA. Note that UGA is a stop codon and does not code for an amino acid.
Focus on the second codon after AUG, which is CAG. This codon will be the next one to interact with a tRNA molecule.
Recall that tRNA molecules have anticodons that are complementary to the mRNA codons. Complementary base pairing rules are: A pairs with U, U pairs with A, G pairs with C, and C pairs with G.
Using the complementary base pairing rules, determine the anticodon for the codon CAG. The anticodon will be GUC.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

mRNA and Codons

mRNA, or messenger RNA, is a single-stranded nucleic acid that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized. Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids or stop signals during translation. Understanding the codon sequence is essential for determining which tRNA will bind to the mRNA.
tRNA and Anticodons

Transfer RNA (tRNA) is a type of RNA that helps decode mRNA sequences into proteins. Each tRNA molecule has an anticodon, a triplet of nucleotides that is complementary to a specific mRNA codon. The interaction between the tRNA anticodon and the mRNA codon ensures that the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain during translation.
Translation Process

Translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins using the information encoded in mRNA. It involves initiation, elongation, and termination phases, where tRNA molecules bring amino acids to the ribosome according to the sequence of codons in the mRNA. Understanding this process is crucial for determining how the anticodon of tRNA pairs with the mRNA codon during protein synthesis.
