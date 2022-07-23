Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 11c
Chapter 9, Problem 11c

Consider translation of the following mRNA sequence:
5′-...AUGCAGAUCCAUGCCUAUUGA...-3′
What events occur to permit the next tRNA to interact with mRNA?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the start codon in the mRNA sequence. The start codon is AUG, which signals the beginning of translation and codes for methionine. This is where the ribosome assembles and translation begins.
Recognize that the ribosome has three binding sites for tRNA: the A (aminoacyl), P (peptidyl), and E (exit) sites. The first tRNA carrying methionine binds to the P site, as it corresponds to the start codon.
The ribosome moves along the mRNA sequence in the 5′ to 3′ direction. The next codon (CAG in this case) is exposed in the A site, allowing the corresponding tRNA with the complementary anticodon to bind.
The ribosome facilitates the formation of a peptide bond between the amino acid on the tRNA in the P site (methionine) and the amino acid on the tRNA in the A site. This elongates the polypeptide chain.
The ribosome translocates, shifting the tRNA in the A site to the P site, and the tRNA in the P site to the E site, where it exits the ribosome. This process allows the next codon to be exposed in the A site, permitting the next tRNA to interact with the mRNA.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Translation Process

Translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins using mRNA as a template. It involves three main stages: initiation, elongation, and termination. During elongation, tRNA molecules bring amino acids to the ribosome, matching their anticodons with the codons on the mRNA, facilitating the assembly of the polypeptide chain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing

tRNA Structure and Function

Transfer RNA (tRNA) is a type of RNA that carries amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis. Each tRNA has a specific anticodon that pairs with a corresponding codon on the mRNA, ensuring the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain. The structure of tRNA allows it to recognize and bind to both the mRNA codon and its specific amino acid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics

Ribosome Function

Ribosomes are the cellular machinery responsible for protein synthesis. They consist of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and proteins, forming two subunits that come together during translation. The ribosome facilitates the binding of tRNA to mRNA, catalyzing the formation of peptide bonds between amino acids, thus enabling the elongation of the polypeptide chain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Ribosome Structure
