Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 9
Chapter 9, Problem 9

What is the role of codons UAA, UGA, and UAG in translation? What events occur when one of these codons appears at the A site of the ribosome?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of codons UAA, UGA, and UAG in the genetic code.
Understand that these codons are known as stop codons.
Explain that stop codons signal the termination of protein synthesis during translation.
Describe the process that occurs when a stop codon appears at the A site of the ribosome.
Discuss how release factors bind to the stop codon, leading to the release of the polypeptide chain from the ribosome.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codons and Their Function

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids or signal the termination of protein synthesis. The codons UAA, UGA, and UAG are known as stop codons, which do not code for any amino acid but instead signal the ribosome to halt translation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics

Translation Process

Translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins by decoding mRNA. During translation, the ribosome moves along the mRNA, and tRNA molecules bring the appropriate amino acids to the growing polypeptide chain. The A site of the ribosome is where the incoming tRNA binds, and the presence of a stop codon here triggers the termination of translation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing

Termination of Translation

When a stop codon (UAA, UGA, or UAG) appears at the A site of the ribosome, it is recognized by release factors instead of tRNA. These factors promote the release of the newly synthesized polypeptide chain from the ribosome, leading to the disassembly of the translation complex and the completion of protein synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Translation Termination
