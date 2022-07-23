The line below represents a mature eukaryotic mRNA. The accompanying list contains many sequences or structures that are part of eukaryotic mRNA. A few of the items in the list, however, are not found in eukaryotic mRNA. As accurately as you can, show the location, on the line, of the sequences or structures that belong in eukaryotic mRNA; then, separately, list the items that are not part of eukaryotic mRNA.

5′ ____________________________ 3′



a. stop codon

b. poly-A tail

c. intron

d. 3' UTR

e. promoter

f. start codon

g. AAUAAA

h. 5' UTR

i. 5' cap

j. termination sequence