Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 17
Chapter 9, Problem 17

The line below represents a mature eukaryotic mRNA. The accompanying list contains many sequences or structures that are part of eukaryotic mRNA. A few of the items in the list, however, are not found in eukaryotic mRNA. As accurately as you can, show the location, on the line, of the sequences or structures that belong in eukaryotic mRNA; then, separately, list the items that are not part of eukaryotic mRNA.
5′ ____________________________ 3′

a. stop codon
b. poly-A tail
c. intron
d. 3' UTR
e. promoter
f. start codon
g. AAUAAA
h. 5' UTR
i. 5' cap
j. termination sequence

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components that are part of a mature eukaryotic mRNA.
Recognize that a mature eukaryotic mRNA includes a 5' cap, 5' UTR, start codon, coding sequence, stop codon, 3' UTR, and a poly-A tail.
Place the 5' cap at the beginning of the mRNA sequence, followed by the 5' UTR.
Locate the start codon after the 5' UTR, followed by the coding sequence, and then the stop codon.
Position the 3' UTR after the stop codon, followed by the poly-A tail at the end of the mRNA sequence.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic mRNA Structure

Eukaryotic mRNA is a complex molecule that undergoes several modifications after transcription. It typically includes a 5' cap, a 5' untranslated region (UTR), coding sequences (exons), a 3' UTR, and a poly-A tail. These components play crucial roles in mRNA stability, translation initiation, and regulation of gene expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
Chromosome Structure

Introns and Exons

In eukaryotic genes, exons are the coding sequences that are retained in the mature mRNA, while introns are non-coding sequences that are removed during RNA splicing. This process allows for the generation of diverse protein isoforms through alternative splicing, which can significantly impact gene function and regulation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing

Transcription and Translation

Transcription is the process by which DNA is copied into mRNA, while translation is the subsequent process where ribosomes synthesize proteins based on the mRNA sequence. Understanding these processes is essential for identifying which elements are present in mature mRNA and their roles in protein synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:58
Translation initiation
