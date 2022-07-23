The three major forms of RNA (mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA) interact during translation.
Which form of RNA is least stable in eukaryotes? Why is this form least stable?
Which form of RNA is least stable in eukaryotes? Why is this form least stable?
Compared to the average stability of mRNA in E. coli, is mRNA in a typical human cell more stable or less stable? Why?
The accompanying figure contains sufficient information to fill in every row. Use the information provided to complete the figure.
After completing Problem 17, carefully draw a line below the mRNA to represent its polypeptide product in accurate alignment with the mRNA. Label the N-terminal and C-terminal ends of the polypeptide. Carefully draw two lines above and parallel to the mRNA, and label them 'coding strand' and 'template strand.' Locate the DNA promoter sequence. Identify the locations of the nucleotide and of a transcription termination sequence.
Define and describe the differences in the primary, secondary, and tertiary structures of a protein.
Describe the roles and relationships between tRNA synthetases and tRNA molecules.