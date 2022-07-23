Define and describe the differences in the primary, secondary, and tertiary structures of a protein.
In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as
A doublet without overlaps?
Describe the roles and relationships between tRNA synthetases and tRNA molecules.
Describe the roles and relationships between tRNA anticodon sequences and mRNA codon sequences.
A doublet with overlaps?
A triplet without overlaps?
A triplet with overlaps?