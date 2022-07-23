Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 16

The accompanying figure contains sufficient information to fill in every row. Use the information provided to complete the figure.
Diagram illustrating DNA coding, mRNA codon, tRNA anticodon, and corresponding amino acids with labels.

1
Analyze the accompanying figure carefully to identify the type of genetic information it represents (e.g., pedigree chart, Punnett square, or chromosome map). Determine the context of the problem.
Identify any given data in the figure, such as genotypes, phenotypes, or inheritance patterns. Note any relationships or patterns that can help deduce missing information.
Apply relevant genetic principles to fill in missing rows. For example, if the figure is a Punnett square, use the rules of Mendelian inheritance to determine offspring genotypes. If it is a pedigree chart, use inheritance patterns (dominant, recessive, X-linked) to deduce missing genotypes or phenotypes.
Use mathematical or logical reasoning to ensure consistency across the figure. For example, verify that allele frequencies or genotype ratios align with expected probabilities.
Double-check your work by reviewing the completed figure to ensure all rows are filled accurately and align with the provided information and genetic principles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Information

Genetic information refers to the data encoded in an organism's DNA that determines its traits and characteristics. This information is organized into genes, which are segments of DNA that code for proteins. Understanding how genetic information is structured and expressed is crucial for interpreting figures related to genetics.
Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance is the set of principles that describe how traits are passed from parents to offspring through alleles. It includes concepts such as dominant and recessive traits, as well as the segregation and independent assortment of alleles during gamete formation. This framework is essential for analyzing genetic crosses and predicting offspring traits.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. It visually represents the possible combinations of alleles from the parents, allowing for the calculation of probabilities for each trait. Familiarity with this tool is important for completing genetic figures and understanding inheritance patterns.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The three major forms of RNA (mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA) interact during translation.

Which of the three types of RNA might you expect to be the least stable? Why?

Textbook Question

The three major forms of RNA (mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA) interact during translation.

Which form of RNA is least stable in eukaryotes? Why is this form least stable?

Textbook Question

The three major forms of RNA (mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA) interact during translation.

Compared to the average stability of mRNA in E. coli, is mRNA in a typical human cell more stable or less stable? Why?

Textbook Question

The line below represents a mature eukaryotic mRNA. The accompanying list contains many sequences or structures that are part of eukaryotic mRNA. A few of the items in the list, however, are not found in eukaryotic mRNA. As accurately as you can, show the location, on the line, of the sequences or structures that belong in eukaryotic mRNA; then, separately, list the items that are not part of eukaryotic mRNA.
5′ ____________________________ 3′

a. stop codon
b. poly-A tail
c. intron
d. 3' UTR
e. promoter
f. start codon
g. AAUAAA
h. 5' UTR
i. 5' cap
j. termination sequence

Textbook Question

After completing Problem 17, carefully draw a line below the mRNA to represent its polypeptide product in accurate alignment with the mRNA. Label the N-terminal and C-terminal ends of the polypeptide. Carefully draw two lines above and parallel to the mRNA, and label them 'coding strand' and 'template strand.' Locate the DNA promoter sequence. Identify the locations of the  nucleotide and of a transcription termination sequence.

Textbook Question

Define and describe the differences in the primary, secondary, and tertiary structures of a protein.

