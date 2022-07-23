The three major forms of RNA (mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA) interact during translation.
Compared to the average stability of mRNA in E. coli, is mRNA in a typical human cell more stable or less stable? Why?
The accompanying figure contains sufficient information to fill in every row. Use the information provided to complete the figure.
The line below represents a mature eukaryotic mRNA. The accompanying list contains many sequences or structures that are part of eukaryotic mRNA. A few of the items in the list, however, are not found in eukaryotic mRNA. As accurately as you can, show the location, on the line, of the sequences or structures that belong in eukaryotic mRNA; then, separately, list the items that are not part of eukaryotic mRNA.
5′ ____________________________ 3′
a. stop codon
b. poly-A tail
c. intron
d. 3' UTR
e. promoter
f. start codon
g. AAUAAA
h. 5' UTR
i. 5' cap
j. termination sequence
Define and describe the differences in the primary, secondary, and tertiary structures of a protein.
Describe the roles and relationships between tRNA synthetases and tRNA molecules.
Describe the roles and relationships between tRNA anticodon sequences and mRNA codon sequences.